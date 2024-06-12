Dwayne Johnson suffers injury on set of The Smashing Machine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Dwayne Johnson suffers injury on set of The Smashing Machine

By Press Association
Dwayne Johnson suffers injury on set of The Smashing Machine (Suzan Moore/PA)
Dwayne Johnson suffers injury on set of The Smashing Machine (Suzan Moore/PA)

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed he has suffered an elbow injury while filming his new wrestling drama The Smashing Machine.

The US biographical sports film sees Johnson as former wrestler and mixed martial artist Mark Kerr, opposite British star Emily Blunt as his on-screen wife Dawn Staples and Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk – who recently beat Tyson Fury to become world heavyweight champion.

“Any time your film is called The Smashing Machine, you’re kind of going to get smashed up,” US actor Johnson said in a video on Instagram.

The 52-year-old showed his swollen right elbow, which he said resembled a “cantaloupe”.

“I got banged up pretty good today in our scenes,” he said.

“There might be some soft tissue damage in there, that’s a lot of fluid.”

Johnson said he has to have the fluid drained before he can have “any kind of MRI” scan.

“The pain feels pretty good, but all good, it is what it is, until it isn’t.”

He referenced an anecdote from his late father, a professional wrestler and bodybuilder, who used to say “a day without pain is a day without sunshine”.

Johnson concluded the video asking his 396 million followers for “advanced advice” on helping with the swelling of his injury.