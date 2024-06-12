Celine Dion took life-threatening doses of medication to ease muscle spasms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Celine Dion took life-threatening doses of medication to ease muscle spasms

By Press Association
Celine Dion took life-threatening doses of relief to ease muscle spasms
Celine Dion took life-threatening doses of relief to ease muscle spasms

Celine Dion said she became dependent on life-threatening doses of medication to help ease muscle spasms in the years leading up to her diagnosis of stiff person syndrome (SPS).

The music superstar, whose best-known hits include My Heart Will Go On, Think Twice and It’s All Coming Back To Me Now, revealed her diagnosis in December 2022 as she cancelled her Courage World Tour.

Stiff person syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that causes progressive muscular stiffness, which can cause spasms that can be “abdominal, can be in the spine, can be in the ribs”, Dion said.

Celine Dion
Celine Dion (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Dion told Today host Hoda Kotb on NBC that prior to her diagnosis, she was taking diazepam, a drug commonly known as Valium, to help relax her “whole body” in order to perform on stage – but that she was not aware of the consequences.

“I did not know, honestly, that it could kill me,” she said in her first broadcast interview since her diagnosis.

“I would take, for example before a performance, 20 milligrams of Valium, and then just walking from my dressing room to backstage, it was gone already.”

Dion said as her body became accustomed to the medication, she would feel her symptoms again after 20 minutes and thus began to raise her dosage.

“You get used to it, it doesn’t work,” she told NBC.

Celine Dion
Celine Dion performing in concert at The O2 Arena (Yui Mok/PA)

The singer revealed she was taking up to 90 milligrams a day, an amount that can “kill you”, she said.

With the help of doctors, Dion weaned herself off the medications, “especially the bad ones”, during the pandemic.

“I stopped everything because it stopped working,” she said.

On reflection, Dion said she should have taken the time to “figure it out” instead of pushing through performances, however it coincided with the period in which her late husband, Rene Angelil “was fighting for his own life”.

He died in January 2016 from throat cancer.

“I had to hide. I had to try to be a hero,” Dion said.

“Lying for me, the burden was too much…I could not do it anymore,” she said, explaining her decision to publicly reveal her health battle.

Despite her diagnosis, Dion said she plans to perform again.

“I’m going to go back onstage, even if I have to crawl. Even if I have to talk with my hands. I will. I will,” she said.

“I am Celine Dion, because today my voice will be heard for the first time, not just because I have to, or because I need to. It’s because I want to. And I miss it.”

Dion has documented her health battle in a new Prime Video film called I Am: Celine Dion, which is set to air on June 25.

Directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor, it will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the Canadian singer’s life since being diagnosed and the lengths she has gone to in order to carry on performing.

The main symptoms of SPS are muscle stiffening and spasming and there is currently no cure for the disease, but there are ways for it to be treated including through the use of muscle sedatives and relaxants.

Physical and occupational therapy is also a treatment route for people with SPS.

Dion has sold more than 250 million albums during her 40-year career, earning five Grammys, two Oscars and the Billboard Music Award lifetime achievement icon award.