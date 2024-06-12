North Korean leader Kim hails Russian ties as Putin reportedly plans visit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North Korean leader Kim hails Russian ties as Putin reportedly plans visit

By Press Association
This would be the third meeting between Mr Kim and Mr Putin (Kremlin Pool photo via AP, File)
Kim Jong Un has hailed North Korea’s expanding relationship with Russia, as reports suggest that President Vladimir Putin will soon visit the country.

Military, economic and other co-operation between North Korea and Russia have sharply increased since Mr Kim visited Russia last September for a meeting with Mr Putin.

The US, South Korea and their partners believe North Korea has supplied artillery, missiles and other conventional weapons to Russia to support its war in Ukraine in return for advanced military technologies and economic aid.

If it goes ahead, this would be Mr Putin’s third meeting with Mr Kim.

Mr Putin and Mr Kim look at something military and impressive
The two leaders previously met at the Vostochny cosmodrome outside the city of Tsiolkovsky (Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Mr Kim has been pushing to boost partnerships with Russia and China in a bid to strengthen his regional footing and launch a united front against the United States.

During their September meeting at Russia’s main space launch site, Mr Kim invited the Russian leader to visit North Korea at “a convenient time”, and Mr Putin accepted.

On Wednesday, Mr Kim sent Mr Putin a congratulatory message commemorating Russia’s National Day, according to the North’s official Korean Central News Agency.

“Thanks to the significant meeting between us at the Vostochney Spaceport in September last year, (North Korea)-Russia friendly and cooperative relations developed into an unbreakable relationship of comrades-in-arms,” Mr Kim said in the message.

Mr Kim’s comments came as media reports said Mr Putin is expected to visit North Korea as early as next week.

Their first summit took place in Vladivostok in April 2019.

Mr Kim and Mr Putin meet among several dignitaries
Mr Kim is keen to strengthen bonds with Russia and China (Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

Japanese public broadcaster NHK, citing unidentified diplomatic sources including high-ranking Russian officials, reported on Wednesday that Mr Putin is preparing to visit North Korea and Vietnam next week.

NHK said Mr Putin is expected to seek stronger military ties with North Korea as Russia faces a shortage of weapons in its war with Ukraine, while North Korea is believed to want help with space technology in the wake of its recent failure to put a second spy satellite in orbit in late May.

Earlier this week, Russia’s Vedomosti newspaper carried a similar report.

Neither Russia nor North Korea have confirmed reports of a planned trip. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing in late May that “the visit is in the pipeline, and we will make an announcement in due time”, according to Russian news agency Tass.

Russia and North Korea are locked in separate confrontations with the United States — Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and North Korea over its advancing nuclear program. Both North Korea and Russia have denied allegations of arms transfers, which would be a violation of multiple U.N. Security Council resolutions.

In March, South Korean defence minister Shin Wonsik said North Korea had already shipped about 7,000 containers filled with munitions and other military equipment to Russia.

In return, Mr Shin said that North Korea had received more than 9,000 Russian containers likely filled with aid.

Recently, tensions on the Korean Peninsula have risen again as North Korea launched balloons carrying refuse and manure toward South Korea, prompting the South to resume propaganda broadcasts at border areas.