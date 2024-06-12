Former NCA officer admits viewing indecent images of children on work computer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former NCA officer admits viewing indecent images of children on work computer

By Press Association
A former NCA officer is facing jail after pleading guilty to viewing indecent images of children on his work computer (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A former NCA officer is facing jail after pleading guilty to viewing indecent images of children on his work computer (Kirsty O'Connor/PA)

A former National Crime Agency (NCA) officer has pleaded guilty to viewing indecent images of children on his work computer.

Adam Taylor admitted two counts of misconduct in a public office, three counts of making indecent photographs of children and one count of possessing an extreme pornographic image.

The 40-year-old pleaded guilty to the six charges at Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday, and was warned he is likely to be jailed at his sentencing hearing in August.

Judge Cole told him: “As you well know, this is a very serious batch of offences and the likely sentence is immediate custody.”

Adam Taylor pleaded guilty to six charges at Southwark Crown Court and will be sentenced there in August (Victoria Jones/PA)

The judge ordered a pre-sentence report and adjourned sentencing to August 2 at the same court.

The court heard that Taylor was “enabled” by his role as a “grade five intelligence officer” in the NCA to access the dark web, although he was not required by his work to view such images.

He admitted committing misconduct by making indecent images of children on a work device between March 2019 and April 2022.

He made 221 category A images – the highest category of seriousness – and hundreds of category B and C images between May 2012 and April 2022.

The court heard he has been dismissed by the NCA for gross misconduct.

Taylor, of Waltham Abbey, Essex, was bailed unconditionally ahead of his sentencing hearing.

NCA director general of operations Rob Jones said: “The NCA is at the forefront of tackling online child abuse and it is vital that we identify and root out anybody within the agency involved in this or any other criminal activity.

“Whilst shocked and saddened that an NCA officer could be convicted of such crimes, we recognise that the scale of the online child sexual abuse threat means we must remain vigilant and work proactively, as we did in this case, to identify any potential risk in the agency.

“Individuals like Taylor have no place in law enforcement. It was other NCA officers, working diligently and covertly to protect the public, who were responsible for bringing him to justice.

“Behind each of those images recovered from Taylor’s devices was a vulnerable child who had been abused. We remain determined to pursue offenders like him wherever in society they operate, and to protect the victims of online child sexual abuse.”