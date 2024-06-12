Three men convicted of murdering Dutch investigative reporter in 2021

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Three men convicted of murdering Dutch investigative reporter in 2021

By Press Association
The crime Peter R de Vries was shot dead in Amsterdam (AP)
A Dutch court has convicted three men of murder for their roles in the fatal shooting of investigative reporter Peter R de Vries.

The brazen attack in Amsterdam in 2021 sent a shockwave through the Netherlands.

The shooter, getaway driver and organiser of the hit were convicted of direct involvement in the killing.

The gunman and driver were sentenced to 28 years. The man who organised the killing was sentenced to 26 years and one month.

A total of nine men were charged for their alleged roles in the murder. Four other suspects were convicted of complicity in the murder.

Two were acquitted because they were charged only with involvement in a criminal organisation, and judges at Amsterdam District Court said prosecutors did not prove the existence of a criminal organisation.

Mr de Vries was gunned down on July 5 2021 on a busy Amsterdam street and died nine days later of his injuries at the age of 64.

Armed police outside a Dutch court
The verdicts were delivered three years after the journalist’s death (AP Photo/Mike Corder)

Prosecutors had sought life sentences for the gunman, getaway driver and organiser of the killing.
In January, prosecutors requested sentences ranging from three to 21 years for the six other suspects in the case.

The killing sparked outrage, grief and anger throughout the Netherlands. Dutch King Willem-Alexander called the shooting of de Vries “an attack on journalism, the cornerstone of our constitutional state and therefore also an attack on the rule of law”.

Mr de Vries had been an adviser and confidant for a protected witness in the trial of the alleged leader and other members of a crime gang.

The witness’ brother and lawyer were both murdered.

The group’s top gangster, Ridouan Taghi, was convicted over his role in five gangland killings and sentenced to life behind bars in February. Judges called him the “undisputed leader” of a “murder organisation”.

Taghi has not been charged with involvement in the assassination of Mr de Vries and prosecutors have not charged any suspects with ordering his death.

Annemiek van Spanje, a lawyer for the De Vries family, told The Associated Press earlier this year: “The fact that the person who ordered the killing is not known and is not on trial here naturally hangs like a shadow over this trial.”

The alleged shooter was arrested less than an hour after the attack, along with a Polish man, identified only as Kamil E who was the alleged getaway driver.

Prosecutors told judges at Amsterdam District Court that the weapon used to shoot Mr de Vries was found in their car.