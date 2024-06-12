Tanguy Ndombele and Tottenham agree mutual termination of contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Tanguy Ndombele and Tottenham agree mutual termination of contract

By Press Association
Tanguy Ndombele has left Tottenham after 91 appearances across six seasons (Peter Powell/PA)
Tanguy Ndombele has left Tottenham after 91 appearances across six seasons (Peter Powell/PA)

Midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has left Tottenham by mutual consent.

Ndombele joined Spurs in 2019 from Lyon as a club-record signing at the time in a deal which could have risen to £63million.

The seven-cap France international would not live up to expectations, however, and has departed Tottenham after only 91 appearances, with his last outing for the club back in 2022.

A six-year deal was signed by Ndombele upon his arrival in north London but he has spent the last three seasons out on loan.

Following a difficult debut campaign, where Ndombele made 29 appearances amid issues with form and fitness under both Mauricio Pochettino and Jose Mourinho, the Frenchman enjoyed a revival under the latter.

Ndombele produced a string of fine displays once football resumed after the coronavirus pandemic had paused the sport and was at his most consistent in the 2020-21 season with 10 goal involvements in 46 appearances.

But Mourinho’s dismissal sparked a downward cycle for the 27-year-old, who struggled for opportunities under Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte before he joined Lyon on loan at the start of 2022.

A temporary switch to Napoli followed next, where he played a bit-part role in their Serie A triumph, and despite being given a clean slate by current Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou last summer, he failed to take his chance.

Poor time-keeping issues, after an ankle injury in pre-season, saw Postecoglou give the green light for Ndombele to leave and despite being involved in another league title at Galatasaray, the Turkish club declined the option to sign the midfielder on a permanent basis.

It meant Ndombele was set for another summer return to England but an agreement has been reached to terminate the final 12 months of his big-money contract, with Tottenham happy to cut their losses with the Frenchman and continue the squad overhaul under Postecoglou.