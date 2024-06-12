Gaming giant Steam facing £656m legal claim for ‘overcharging’ UK gamers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Gaming giant Steam facing £656m legal claim for ‘overcharging’ UK gamers

By Press Association
Steam is an online video game distribution platform and marketplace (PA)
Steam is an online video game distribution platform and marketplace (PA)

Valve, the owner of the Steam PC gaming platform, has been accused of overcharging millions of UK gamers as part of a new £656 million lawsuit.

A collective action claim has been filed with the Competition Appeal Tribunal which accuses the gaming firm of abusing its dominant position in the gaming market.

Steam is an online video game distribution platform and marketplace which is hugely popular with PC gamers, but the legal claim alleges owner Valve has shut out competition in the space by forcing game publishers to sign up to price parity obligations that dictate Steam always has the best price and prevents the same game being sold at a lower price on rival platforms.

It alleges Steam charges an “excessive commission” of up to 30% and this has led to UK consumers paying too much for games and add-on content.

It claims 14 million PC gamers in the UK could have been affected and could be entitled to up to £44 each if the claim is successful.

Digital rights campaigner Vicki Shotbolt, who filed the claim, claimed Valve was “rigging” the market.

“We’ve seen gaming explode in popularity over the recent years – and it plays such an important role in connecting people and building positive life skills, particularly for children and young people,” she said.

“So it’s not good enough that gaming consumers are being taken advantage of and charged over the odds.

“I am bringing this claim on behalf of gamers and their parents to stop this unlawful conduct and help people get back what they are owed.”

The claim says people could be eligible for compensation if they purchased a PC game or add-on content for a game from June 5 2018 from any platform, not just Steam.

Valve has been contacted for comment.