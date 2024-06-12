Juventus appoint Thiago Motta as new head coach

Juventus have appointed former Bologna boss Thiago Motta as the club’s new head coach.

Motta replaces Massimiliano Allegri, who saw his contract terminated by mutual consent in the fallout from his behaviour at the end of Juve’s victory in the Coppa Italia final.

The 41-year-old Italian-Brazilian has signed an agreement with Juve until 30 June 2027, having decided to leave Bologna at the end of his deal after securing Champions League qualification with a fifth-placed finish in Serie A.

“I am really happy to begin a new chapter at the helm of a great club like Juventus,” Motta said on the club website.

“I thank the owners and the management, who can be sure of my ambition to keep the Juventus flag flying high and to please the fans.”

Former Barcelona, Inter and Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Motta won 30 senior international caps for the Azzurri.

After moving into coaching, he had spells coaching at Genoa and Spezia before taking the Bologna job in September 2022.