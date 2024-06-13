Kate Winslet and James Cameron address rumours of ‘rift’ after Titanic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Kate Winslet and James Cameron address rumours of ‘rift’ after Titanic

By Press Association
Kate Winslet and James Cameron address ‘rift’ rumours after Titanic (Ian West/PA)
Kate Winslet and James Cameron address ‘rift’ rumours after Titanic (Ian West/PA)

Kate Winslet and James Cameron have shut down speculation that they were involved in a feud after filming Titanic.

Rumours of an alleged dispute reignited when the pair reunited on the set of sci-fi epic sequel Avatar: The Way Of Water, years after Winslet claimed she would not work with the Canadian filmmaker again after starring in his 1997 hit Titanic.

Despite public perception, Cameron told Variety “there was never a rift between us”.

Avatar: The Way Of Water photo call – London
James Cameron and Kate Winslet attend a photo call for the new film, Avatar: The Way Of Water in 2022 (Ian West/PA)

“She had a little postpartum depression when she let go of Rose,” 69-year-old Cameron said.

“She and I have talked about the fact that she goes really, really deep, and her characters leave a lasting, sometimes dramatic impression on her,” he said.

Titanic won a host of Oscars during the 1998 ceremony, including best picture and best director for Cameron.

In the film, Winslet stars as Rose DeWitt Bukater, who is being forced to marry a wealthy man but falls in love with Leonardo Di Caprio’s character Jack Dawson, aboard the Titanic which sunk on its maiden voyage.

77th Academy Awards – Kodak Theatre
Leonardo Di Caprio starred in Titanic opposite Kate Winslet (Ian West/PA)

“There’s a part of me that feels almost sad that stupid, speculative Titanic stuff at the time overshadowed the actual relationship I have with him,” Winslet said of Cameron.

“He knows I will be up for anything. Any challenge, any piece of direction you give me? I’ll try it.”

Meanwhile, Cameron revealed he had resisted casting Winslet in the role, as at the time she was known as “corset Kate” – having starred in a number of literary adaptations including Sense And Sensibility, Jude and Hamlet.

“It seemed like lazy casting,” he told Variety. “She even sent me a single rose and said, ‘I have to be your Rose’.”

Cameron said “wiser heads prevailed” and he cast Winslet as he could “see what everybody was talking about”.

“She’s very alive. She comes into a room with a great deal of confidence, and she’s got that spark of life,” he said.

Meanwhile, Cameron said he is in the “cutting room” on the next installment of Avatar, in which Winslet will reprise her role as Metkayina matriarch Ronal.

“I work with her performance every day,” he said.

The original 2009 Avatar film became the highest-grossing film of all time and went on to win three Oscars for its visual effects, cinematography and art direction.