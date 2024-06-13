What the papers say – June 13

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

What the papers say – June 13

By Press Association
What the papers say – June 13
What the papers say – June 13 (PA)

The General Election campaign continues to dominate the front pages of Thursday’s newspapers with the spotlight turning to Labour’s manifesto.

The Times says Sir Keir Starmer will put the emphasis on growth and prosperity when he launches the party’s manifesto on Thursday.

The launch also occupies the front of The Daily Telegraph, which says Sir Keir has refused to rule out tax rises.

The i also focuses on the manifesto, saying Labour is braced to announce “significant spending cuts” to public services but the party insists there will be “no return to austerity”.

Elsewhere, the attention turns to the Conservatives’ perilous state in the polls with the Daily Mail relaying warnings about handing Labour a huge majority, while The Independent asks if this is “the day the Tories finally threw in the towel?”.

Another headache for the Tories features on the front of The Guardian, which says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s parliamentary private secretary Craig Williams placed a bet on a July election just three days before it was called.

The Daily Mirror turns its focus elsewhere, hearing from the mother of Nottingham stabbing victim Barnaby Webber about the family’s “year of hell” on the anniversary of his death, alongside fellow student Grace O’Malley Kumar and Ian Coates.

Another family tragedy features on the front of the Metro, which hears from a father calling for stronger safety measures on e-bike batteries after he lost his partner and two children in a fire.

The Daily Express turns its attention to health matters, saying 3.6 million people in the UK are at high risk of developing diabetes amid an obesity epidemic.

A warning from the International Energy Agency about a “staggering” surplus of oil amid an increase in investments features on the front of the Financial Times.

And the Daily Star looks at the modesty of England’s footballers as they make use of a naked spa at their Euro 2024 hotel.