‘Gentle giant’ great Dane achieves world record for being tallest dog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

‘Gentle giant’ great Dane achieves world record for being tallest dog

By Press Association
The tallest dog living (male) is Kevin (Guinness World Records/PA)
The tallest dog living (male) is Kevin (Guinness World Records/PA)

A great Dane, who has been described by his family as a “gentle giant”, has achieved the Guinness World Record (GWR) for the world’s tallest dog living (male).

The three-year-old called Kevin stands at 3ft 2in and hails from West Des Moines, Iowa.

He is 2ft 10.41in taller than Pearl, the current shortest dog living who is 3.59ins tall, which means that roughly 10 Pearls stacked on top of each other would equal Kevin’s height.

Dog with woman
Kevin stands at 3ft 2in (Guinness World Records/PA)

His family is made up of three more dogs, including his best friend Tuck the decker rat terrier, four cats, chickens, goats, and horses, as well as humans Tracy, Roger, Alexander, and Ava Wolfe.

Tracy Wolfe said the name Kevin came from watching the movie Home Alone.

“We love his name, and he [really does] lives like a Kevin,” she said.

She said he grew at a fast pace “not out, but up,” and said: “[Kevin is] the epitome of a gentle giant.”

Man with dog
Kevin hails from West Des Moines, Iowa (Guinness World Records/PA)

“In fact, he is scared of most things. He is terrified of the vacuum. He won’t let it come within six feet of him. He will jump and run to get away from it,” she added.

He also has a playful nature, which can be seen when he crouches and crawls to make himself appear smaller and less scary when around other dogs.

Ms Wolfe added Kevin has a close bond with 12-year-old Alexander.

“They have been pals since the start,” she said.

“They lay together on ‘Kevin’s couch’ many evenings.”

Kevin was officially verified as the world’s tallest dog on March 20.