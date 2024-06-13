Happy Days star Henry Winkler thanks Irish firefighters after blaze at his hotel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Happy Days star Henry Winkler thanks Irish firefighters after blaze at his hotel

By Press Association
Henry Winkler. (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Happy Days star Henry Winkler has thanked Irish firefighters following a blaze at his hotel in Dublin.

The 78-year-old American actor, known for playing Arthur “Fonzie” Fonzarelli on the US sitcom, was staying at the prestigious Shelbourne Hotel when he was evacuated alongside other guests.

On Twitter/X, he posted a picture alongside three fireman from Dublin Fire Brigade following emergency services attending the incident in the early morning on Wednesday.

Winkler wrote: “Thank you Dublin’s fire department … our hotel was evacuated on our first morning !!!”

The Emmy-winner, also known for other comedy roles including playing acting teacher Gene Cousineau in hitman series Barry and Barry Zuckerkorn in Arrested Development, said he initially thought the fire alert was an alarm clock.

Henry Winkler comments
Actor Henry Winkler (Sean Dempsey/PA)

“When I heard the fire alarm I thought it was the clock radio – I thought somebody had set the alarm before we got there, like another guest,” he told journalists.

“And finally I went into another room and it was still buzzing. So I called downstairs and the woman said in a very calm voice ‘Yes, we’re all evacuating, you must evacuate right now’ and I left.”

When asked about thanking the emergency services, Winkler said: “You know what, how wonderful are firemen? Some of my favourite human beings, firemen and firewomen.

“They run in when other people are running out.

“I think they deserve to (have their hands) shook.”

Dublin Fire Brigade said the evacuation “helped enormously”.

The five-star hotel on St Stephen’s Green saw six fire engines, including a turntable ladder and emergency tender, attended the scene. and guests were allowed to return the same day.