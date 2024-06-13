Poland reintroduces restrictions along Belarus border due to migration pressures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Poland reintroduces restrictions along Belarus border due to migration pressures

By Press Association
Poland has reintroduced restrictions on movement along parts of the border with Belarus because of increased migration pressure that has involved violence against security officials (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)
Poland reintroduced restrictions on movement along parts of the border with Belarus on Thursday because of increased migration pressure that has involved violence against security officials.

The ban will be in force for 90 days and affects 37 miles (60km) of the land border between Nato member Poland and Belarus, an autocratic state aligned with Russia.

The border between Poland and Belarus runs for about 250 miles (400km).

Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s government said the purpose of the so-called buffer zone is to ensure the safety of outsiders, as well as the border guards, soldiers and police who work in the area.

It said it is also aimed at limiting the activities of people smugglers who have been facilitating irregular migration at that border.

Residents and those working or studying in the area will be able to access the border areas, but others will require permits.

A deserted migrants’ camp near the Kuznitsa checkpoint at the Belarus-Poland border (Leonid Shcheglov/BelTA/AP)

Refugee rights activists are unhappy with the decision because they say it will prevent them from reaching the area to help migrants who cross the border and need medical or other assistance.

Since 2021 EU authorities have accused authoritarian Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of weaponising migration by luring people to his country to find an easier entry point into the bloc than the more dangerous routes across the Mediterranean Sea.

Poland’s previous government reacted to the arrival of migrants by building a steel barrier and imposing a state of emergency in 2021 which has since expired.

The number of attempted illegal border crossings from Belarus into EU-member Poland has again been growing recently and Polish officials say they are seeing aggressive behaviour by some migrants on the Belarus side of the border.

They have posted online videos showing migrants throwing rocks, logs and even burning wood at Polish troops from behind the fence.

One Polish soldier was fatally stabbed by a migrant in late May.