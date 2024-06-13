King appoints former spy chief as Order of the Garter’s new Chancellor

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

King appoints former spy chief as Order of the Garter’s new Chancellor

By Press Association
Baroness Manningham-Buller has been appointed to the role by the King (Chris Jackson/PA)
Baroness Manningham-Buller has been appointed to the role by the King (Chris Jackson/PA)

The former director general of MI5 has been named as the Order of the Garter’s new Chancellor, Buckingham Palace has announced.

Baroness Manningham-Buller, who served for more than 30 years with the intelligence service including five years as its director general, has been appointed to the role by the King.

The decision is in the King’s gift, made without consulting ministers, and from Tuesday the peer will become the first woman to hold the post since the office’s inception in 1475, and will succeed the Duke of Abercorn, retiring after 12 years.

The announcement comes ahead of Garter Day on Monday, when the order will be commemorated during an annual service held at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle and attended by the King, Queen and other members of the royal family.

The King and Queen attending last year's Garter Service
The King and Queen attending last year’s Garter Service (John Phillips/PA)

Lady Manningham-Buller sits as a crossbench peer in the House of Lords and was appointed a Lady Companion of the Most Noble Order of the Garter by Queen Elizabeth II in 2014, after she retired from MI5 seven years earlier.

The main focus of her work with MI5 was counter-terrorism, both international and domestic, and during her tenure terrorists launched the July 7 bombings in London and terrorism risk assessments were made public.

The Order of the Garter is the oldest and most senior Order of Chivalry in Britain, established nearly 700 years ago by King Edward III who was inspired by tales of King Arthur and the chivalry of the Knights of the Round Table.

Charles has also appointed Lord Ashton of Hyde, a former Conservative chief whip in the Lords, to the largely ceremonial role of Master of the Horse.

The holder in centuries past was responsible for the sovereign’s horses, coaches and travel arrangements and today is titular head of the Royal Mews, which looks after royal vehicles such as state Bentleys and carriages.

Lord Ashton will replace the serving Master of the Horse, Lord de Mauley, whose final major duty will be to ride in this weekend’s Trooping the Colour ceremony as holders of the post are present when the Royal Mews supports state occasions.