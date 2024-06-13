Extended footage filmed by MTV crew played at Lyra McKee murder trial

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Extended footage filmed by MTV crew played at Lyra McKee murder trial

By Press Association
Paul McIntyre, 56, is one of three people charged with the journalist’s murder in April 2019 (Liam McBurney/PA)
Paul McIntyre, 56, is one of three people charged with the journalist’s murder in April 2019 (Liam McBurney/PA)

Extended footage filmed by an MTV crew in Londonderry on the day journalist Lyra McKee was shot has been played at her murder trial.

Ms McKee, 29, died after being hit by a bullet as she stood close to police vehicles while observing rioting in the Creggan area of Derry on April 18 2019.

The New IRA claimed responsibility for the author’s death.

Journalist Lyra McKee sat at a table holding a glass
Journalist Lyra McKee was observing rioting in the Creggan area of Londonderry in April 2019 when she was shot (PSNI/PA)

Peter Cavanagh, 35, of Mary Street, Derry; Jordan Gareth Devine, 23, of Bishop Street, Derry; and Paul McIntyre, 56, of Kells Walk, Derry, are on trial at Belfast Crown Court charged with her murder.

After a week-long break in proceedings, the non-jury trial resumed on Thursday.

Most of the day was taken up playing lengthy segments of unedited footage filmed by the MTV crew on the day of the shooting.

Presenter Reggie Yates and the camera crew were making a film about republicans opposed to the Northern Ireland peace process in the period leading up to traditional republican commemorations in the city to mark the 1916 Easter Rising against British rule in Dublin.

Reggie Yates
Several of the defendants engaged in lengthy interviews with presenter Reggie Yates, pictured, in the hours before the shooting (Matt Crossick/PA)

Seven other men are on trial on a number of charges, including rioting and throwing petrol bombs.

They are: Joseph Patrick Barr, 36, of Sandringham Drive, Derry; Jude Forest Coffey, 26, of Gartan Square, Derry; William Patrick Elliott, 57, of Ballymagowan Gardens, Derry; Joseph Anthony Campbell, 23, of Gosheden Cottages, Derry; Patrick Anthony Gallagher, 32, of John Field Place, Derry; Christopher Joseph Gillen, 43, of Balbane Pass, Derry; and Kieran George McCool, 55, of Ballymagowan Gardens, Derry.

Several of the defendants in the case were filmed by the MTV crew in the hours prior to the shooting, some of them engaging in lengthy interviews with Yates.

A prosecution barrister has already claimed the rioting that erupted in the Creggan area prior to the murder was orchestrated to “put on a show” for the camera crew.

The trial, which is being heard by Judge Patricia Smyth, continues.