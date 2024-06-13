Trial starts for alleged Tube pusher accused of attempted murder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trial starts for alleged Tube pusher accused of attempted murder

By Press Association
An alleged tube pusher has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after going on a “spree of violence” against strangers on the London Underground (Philip Toscano/PA)
An alleged Tube pusher has appeared in court charged with attempted murder after going on a “spree of violence” against strangers on the London Underground.

On a Thursday morning at Baker Street Underground station Donovan Kenlyn, 39, “chased and punched” Tube passenger Samer Jawad.

Minutes later Kenlyn got off a train at Finchley Road station and “propelled” Angel Cambeiro onto the rails, narrowly missing the ones that were live.

He then travelled to nearby West Hampstead station where he struck a third complainant, Peter Acton.

None of the three men knew the defendant.

Kenlyn accepts that he was involved in all three incidents but denies the charges because he was suffering with schizophrenia.

Judge Philip Katz KC told the jury: “The physical actions aren’t in dispute, this is a case where you will be considering mental health, at least”.

Opening the trial at the Old Bailey on Thursday, prosecutor Michael Williams said: “On the morning of Thursday October 27 2022, the defendant Donovan Kenlyn undertook a spree of violence against members of the public on the London Underground.”

He said the spree lasted 35 minutes and was “without any known motive”.

He said: “It is accepted on behalf of the defendant that he was the man who punched Mr Jawad, who caused Mr Cambeiro to fall onto the tracks, and who struck Mr Acton.”

Shortly after 10am, Kenlyn got on the Central Line at Hanger Lane Underground station, west London – the closest stop to his house at the time.

An hour and 20 minutes later he was seen on CCTV at Baker Street wearing a bobble hat and dark clothing.

Mr Jawad was visiting London and travelling to the station to meet a friend at nearby Regent’s Park.

When he went to depart the Bakerloo Line train he “felt a presence to his left” and saw Kenlyn who had not been on board until then, Mr Williams said.

The prosecutor said Kenlyn was “furious” and started hurling “aggressive abuse towards him for no reason”, accusing him of “saying something” including “did you say black?”

The complainant ran down the platform and shouted “I didn’t say anything, I’m sorry”, Mr Williams said.

He fell and CCTV footage played to the court showed Mr Sawad on the floor and Kenlyn punching him while he was on the ground.

Fellow passengers tried to intervene and the complainant again tried to flee, but Kenlyn knocked him down.

Mr Williams said that Mr Jawad suffered no significant injuries but it was a “very frightening incident”.

Within nine minutes Kenlyn was at Finchley Road station – three stops away on the Jubilee or one on the Metropolitan line.

Mr Williams said Mr Cambeiro spotted Kenlyn “looking aggressive” and walking towards him along the platform with a clenched fist.

The defendant raised his fist and the next thing Mr Cambeiro knew he was on the tracks with a dislocated and broken elbow, the prosecutor added.

Mr Williams said: “Mr Cambeiro confirms that without the help of the staff and his fellow passengers he would have simply been unable to get back onto the platform, owing to the injuries in his right arm.”

Minutes later at West Hampstead station, Kenlyn ran into a carriage after Mr Acton and struck him, causing him to fall onto the seat dividers and fracture his ribs.

Kenlyn, of North Circular Road, Ealing, left the carriage after striking Mr Acton and by 1.45pm that day he had returned to the stop by his house.

Mr Williams said: “Mr Acton got off at Finchley Road and reported what had happened to him, and of course there were then employees and police there dealing with what had just had happened at that station”.

Kenlyn is charged with attempted murder and assault causing grievous bodily harm with intent to Mr Cambeiro, of assault occasioning actual bodily harm to Mr Acton and assault by beating against a Mr Jawad.

He denies the charges.