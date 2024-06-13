Paedophile ring leader Colin Blanchard loses parole bid to be freed from jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Paedophile ring leader Colin Blanchard loses parole bid to be freed from jail

By Press Association
The leader of an online paedophile ring who convinced women to abuse children has lost a parole bid for freedom amid concern over his ‘extreme sexual interests’ (Devon and Cornwall Police/PA)
The leader of an online paedophile ring who convinced women to abuse children has lost a parole bid to be freed from jail amid concern over his “extreme sexual interests”.

IT consultant Colin Blanchard, considered one of Britain’s worst paedophiles, was branded “warped, wicked, dangerous, devious and manipulative” by his sentencing judge who said his crimes caused “widespread revulsion and disbelief”.

The father-of-two, from Rochdale, was warned he may never be released from jail when he was handed “in effect” a life sentence, known as an indeterminate imprisonment for public protection, in 2011.

The judge ordered him to serve a minimum of nine years behind bars before he could be considered for release after Blanchard admitted a string of more than 20 charges.

In a hearing behind closed doors last month as part of his first parole review since sentencing, Blanchard said he wished to be freed from jail.

But the Parole Board found his sexual interests were “pervasive”.

“Mr Blanchard caused very serious harm to victims through his offending,” the panel said on Thursday.

“After considering the circumstances of his offending, the progress made while in custody and the evidence presented at the hearing, the panel was not satisfied that release at this point would be safe for the protection of the public.”

The 53-year-old was “not prepared to acknowledge” his feelings may return after he claimed to no longer experience extreme sexual fantasies, according to papers documenting the decision.

While Blanchard had accepted “greater responsibility” for his crimes, the parole panel still found evidence of “minimisation and deflection” and questioned whether he “truly understood his extreme sexual interests.”

“He had developed a clear preference for prepubescent children and bestiality, with, in the panel’s view, a fetish of parents having sex with their own children”, the document said.

Blanchard enlisted four female accomplices – Vanessa George, Tracy Lyons, Tracy Dawber and Angela Allen – to sexually assault young children and share images after meeting them over the internet.

A work colleague called police after finding child sex abuse images on Blanchard’s computer in 2009 and detectives then identified Plymouth nursery worker George, mother-of-nine Lyons, community care worker Dawber and former sex worker Allen as being the other members of the gang.

Blanchard will be eligible for another parole review in around two years’ time.