What the papers say – June 14

The launch of Labour’s manifesto dominates Friday’s newspapers as General Election campaign coverage and football occupy the front pages.

The Daily Mirror focuses on what it dubs “Starmer’s Manifesto” and says it is designed to give the country “hope”.

Tax issues from the announcement occupy several front pages, The Independent saying Sir Keir Starmer declared Labour is “no longer the party of tax and spend”.

INDEPENDENT: Starmer taunts Tories: Labour is the party of wealth creation now #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/d2lzrQVn5E — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 13, 2024

The Financial Times says the Labour leader unveiled an £8.6 billion “tax hit” while The Guardian says he vowed to fix Britain, but raised doubts over how it will be financed.

FINANCIAL TIMES: Starmer unveils £8.6bn tax hit in bid to revive growth and end Tory chaos #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/HA3xoYeKcq — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 13, 2024

THE GUARDIAN: I’ll fix Britain, vows Starmer, amid doubts over how he will pay for it #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/A6nfvnKMNY — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 13, 2024

Similar concerns about higher taxes are raised elsewhere with The Times declaring the spending plans a “conspiracy of silence”.

TIMES: ‘Conspiracy of silence’ on cuts and higher taxes #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/reyi2RjReS — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 13, 2024

The Daily Mail asks what Labour is not telling us and the Daily Express warns about a “tax trap”.

MAIL: What is Labour NOT telling us about tax hikes? #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/6SMxexDrdN — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 13, 2024

Polls occupy other front pages with the i saying a YouGov poll has put Labour ahead of the Tories on security and defence.

I: Labour overtakes Tories on defence – but gets reality check on growing UK economy #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/8Et6g0AJyr — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 13, 2024

The Daily Telegraph focuses on the same poll which shows Reform UK overtaking the Conservatives for the first time.

📰 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Reform overtakes Tories for first time'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletter ⬇️https://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/e9O2G4Es9C — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 13, 2024

Away from politics, the start of Euro 2024 occupies the front pages of the Metro and the Daily Star.