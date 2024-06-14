Chinese football fans pour money into food stall run by Singapore’s goalkeeper

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chinese football fans pour money into food stall run by Singapore’s goalkeeper

By Press Association
Singapore goalkeeper Hassan Sunny’s performance kept China’s World Cup dream alive (AP)
Chinese football fans have poured their love – and money – into a Singaporean goalkeeper’s food stall after his performance in a game this week indirectly helped China advance to the third qualifying round for the World Cup in 2026.

Hassan Sunny, a 40-year-old goalkeeper on the national team, became an overnight celebrity on Chinese social media after Singapore’s 3-1 loss to Thailand on Tuesday.

China would have been eliminated if Thailand had won by three goals. Sunny made enough saves to prevent that from happening.

Chinese fans have been lining up and buying out all the food at the stand run by Hassan and his wife in Singapore. Those in China have been sending money using the stall’s QR payment code, which has been widely shared online.

A fan poses for a picture with the goalkeeper's wife
Michael Zhou, 48, from Shanghai takes a selfie with Aidah Rahim, the goalkeeper’s wife (AP)

Football is one of the most popular spectator sports in China, though the men’s national team has struggled despite investments of millions in the sport.

The team has only reached the World Cup once, more than 20 years ago in 2002.

Cao Zichen, who sent 8.88 Singapore dollars (about £5) to the goalie, said he was touched by the image of Hassan as a down-to-earth worker running a small shop, in contrast to the well-paid players in other countries including China.

Eight is a lucky number in China that conveys wishes for wealth and prosperity.

Some fans described Hassan on social media as the best 12th player on the Chinese team, while a few wondered if he would have tax issues with all the money pouring in.

Queues at a food outlet
The performance sparked a rush at the food stall (AP)

Others called it rather sad and embarrassing that this is how China advanced, with one saying it shows the Chinese team would rather rely on others than its own players.

Dapur Hassan, the food stand, quickly jumped to number one in the Singaporean snack and food section on Dianping, a Chinese restaurant review app.

The shop specialises in “nasi lemak”, a popular dish of rice cooked in coconut milk and pandan leaves, which it serves with fried chicken.

On the first day, it was sold out by 1.30pm, said Hassan’s wife, Aidah Rahim.

The rush was stressful for the kitchen staff in the back, she said with a smile. “I mean, yeah, my mom, my aunt, who have to keep on frying the chicken over and over again and then the eggs, because the best seller is only nasi lemak.”

A fan raises their arms
Fans have been delighted over China’s progress (AP)

Fans have posted screenshots of their transactions alongside comments such as: “Sincere appreciation from a soccer fan”, or: “Love from China”.

Hassan did not respond to an interview request via email and his Instagram accounts, but he made an announcement in Chinese on the platform on Thursday night urging people to stop sending money and warning that some QR codes masquerading as his shop have been posted.

“Thank you for the support in the last a few days which allows me to fully feel the enthusiasm of Chinese fans,” he wrote.

“I call for rational support, stop transferring money to me through the internet.”