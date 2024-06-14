Rising violence causes mortuary to overflow in Ecuadorian city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Rising violence causes mortuary to overflow in Ecuadorian city

By Press Association
Refrigerated containers were set up as unrecognised or unclaimed bodies exceeded the capacity of the Guayaquil mortuary (AP)
Refrigerated containers were set up as unrecognised or unclaimed bodies exceeded the capacity of the Guayaquil mortuary (AP)

Spiralling criminal violence in the Ecuadorian city of Guayaquil caused a build-up of unidentified and unclaimed bodies that exceeded the capacity of Guayaquil’s main mortuary, officials have confirmed.

The government of Guayas province, which has Guayaquil as its the capital, said “the problem that has arisen in recent days in the morgue” has been resolved, its first acknowledgment the problem existed in the first place.

Local television and media reports had said about 200 bodies in excess of the Forensic Medicine Service mortuary’s capacity had accumulated and a refrigeration unit used to store them had failed, causing nearby residents to complain of foul odours.

Ecuadorian media outlets Ecuavisa and Teleamazonas broadcast images taken with drones showing mortuary workers removing bodies from a refrigerated container and spraying the container’s entrance with a product the outlets said was meant to neutralise the putrid liquids seeping out of it.

Both the Forensic Medicine Service and the ministry of health did not respond to requests for information.

The government statement did not say how many bodies were involved but said a malfunctioning refrigerated unit where bodies are kept when the mortuary is full had been repaired.

During the past week, forensic services collected 40 bodies that were victims of violence in a city that in 2023 recorded a total of 3,762 violent deaths, according to police figures.

Most of the deaths are the result of clashes between gangs fighting over territory and drug distribution routes, which has created unprecedented levels of violence in this port city of 2.72 million inhabitants.

The former head of forensic medicine at the Guayaquil mortuary, Juan Montenegro, told the AP that the “bodies are stored in containers without taking into account their cooling capacity”, meaning the decomposition process is accelerated and bad smells spread and putrid liquids seep untreated into pipes.

“I don’t understand why they haven’t sent the bodies to a mass grave in a timely manner, donated them to the universities, or why they haven’t handed them over to the relatives, who are on the street demanding the bodies,” he said.