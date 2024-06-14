100 comedians walk into the Vatican…

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

100 comedians walk into the Vatican…

By Press Association
Chris Rock and Conan O’Brien were among the comics meeting the Pope (AP)
Chris Rock and Conan O’Brien were among the comics meeting the Pope (AP)

Before flying to Italy’s southern Puglia region to meet world leaders at the G7, Pope Francis hosted a very different audience at the Vatican celebrating the importance of humour.

The pontiff welcomed more than 100 comedians from 15 nations, including US celebrities Whoopi Goldberg, Jimmy Fallon, Chris Rock, Stephen Colbert and Conan O’Brien.

Francis told the comedians: “In the midst of so much gloomy news, immersed as we are in many social and even personal emergencies, you have the power to spread peace and smiles.

Whoopi Goldberg
Whoopi Goldberg was among the US stars who were invited (AP)

“You unite people, because laughter is contagious,” he continued, before asking jokingly: “Please pray for me: for, not against!”

Francis pointed out that in the creation, “divine wisdom practiced your art for the benefit of none other than God himself, the first spectator in history”, with God delighting in the works that he had made.

“Remember this,” the Pope added. “When you manage to bring intelligent smiles to the lips of even a single spectator, you also make God smile.”

Francis also said it was OK to “laugh at God” in the same way “we play and joke with the people we love”.

After delivering his speech, Francis greeted all the comedians individually, sharing laughs and jokes with some of them.

Stephen Colbert
Stephen Colbert joked about the encounter, naturally (AP)

“It was great, it was very fast and really loving, and made me happy,” Goldberg said afterwards.

O’Brien noted that the Pope “spoke in Italian, so I’m not quite sure what was said”.

“To be in that room and to be with all my fellow comedians, some of whom I’ve been good friends with for many years, in that environment, was quite strange,” the TV host added.

“All of us were thinking: ‘How did this happen? Why are we here, and when are they going to throw us out?’”

Colbert admitted his Italian “is really bad, I would like to speak it better”.

But he managed to remind the Pope that he had done the audiobook for his memoir.

“It was wonderful, he’ll never forget me,” he joked.