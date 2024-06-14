Met officers proven to have committed ‘gross misconduct’ in high-speed pursuit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Met officers proven to have committed ‘gross misconduct’ in high-speed pursuit

By Press Association
Makayah McDermott, 10, who was mown down and killed alongside his aunt by a suspected stolen car being chased by police in Penge, south-east London (Oli Regan/BAM/PA)
Two Metropolitan Police officers have been proven as having committed “gross misconduct” during and after a pursuit which led to two pedestrians being killed, the police watchdog has said.

Officers Pc Edward Welch and former Pc Jack Keher were chasing a stolen Ford Focus when the driver lost control and mounted the pavement, striking a group of pedestrians.

Child actor Makayah McDermott, 10, and his aunt Rozanne Cooper, 34 were killed in the collision in Penge, south east London, on August 31 2016.

A disciplinary panel concluding a hearing on Friday found both officers had breached the standards of professional behaviour amounting to misconduct, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said.

(left to right) Omar McDermott and Danielle Cooper, parents to Makayah McDermott, and grandparents Suzanne and Malcolm Smith with other family members outside The Old Bailey in London, after Joshua Dobby, 23, was jailed for 12 years (Yui Mok/PA)

The panel also found the officers breached standards for failing to check if anyone was injured and failing to prioritise first aid at the scene, which amounted to gross misconduct.

Pc Welch was given a final written warning following the hearing, while no sanction was given to former Pc Keher after the panel decided he would not have been dismissed if still serving.

The hearing found, using dashcam footage, that Pc Welch had at one stage of the pursuit reached 63mph while driving the wrong way along a one-way street with a 20mph speed limit.

The panel previously heard the officers failed to accurately assess the level of risk that the pursuit posed and did not report this risk back to the control room via radio, meaning the chase was not categorised as high risk at any point.

Pc Welch had claimed he attempted to tell Met Command and Control (MetCC) that the pursuit was high risk but the airways were blocked.

It was also heard that after the Ford Focus, driven by Joshua Dobby, then 19, had collided with the pedestrians, both officers chased him on foot and failed in their duty to protect lives by not checking for any injuries or prioritising first aid.

The IOPC had decided that the officers should face a gross misconduct hearing following an investigation in August 2017.

Pc Welch was found not guilty of two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving and dangerous driving following a trial at the Old Bailey in December 2022.

Joshua Dobby (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Dobby was jailed for 12 years at the same court in March 2017.

IOPC regional director Mel Palmer said: “Our thoughts remain with the families of Makayah and Rozanne who sadly lost their lives and to everyone affected by this incident.

“Officers must assess the risks before engaging in a pursuit and continually reassess this throughout.

“Any pursuit must be proportionate and factor in the surrounding circumstances, including the public safety risk.

“We found that the officers’ actions in pursuing a stolen car at up to three times the speed limit in an area busy with traffic and pedestrians during the school holidays, was not proportionate or justified given the apparent safety risk to the public.

“The officers also failed in their duty of care to protect lives following the collision by chasing the offender rather than immediately going to the aid of the victims.”