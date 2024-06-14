Republican group banned from using amplified noise during Trooping the Colour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Republican group banned from using amplified noise during Trooping the Colour

By Press Association
Republic chief executive Graham Smith taking part in a protest at Parliament Square in 2023 (James Manning/PA)
Republic chief executive Graham Smith taking part in a protest at Parliament Square in 2023 (James Manning/PA)

A “substantial” policing operation will be in place during Trooping the Colour, with an anti-monarchy group banned from using amplified sound.

The Princess of Wales has announced she is joining her family in marking the King’s official birthday during the event at Horse Guards Parade near Buckingham Palace in central London on Saturday.

Kate has been receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer since late February and the major national event will mark a return to the public spotlight.

Hundreds of Metropolitan Police officers will be deployed along the ceremonial route to ensure the safety and security of attendees amid a planned demonstration by pressure group Republic.

Scotland Yard has imposed a condition under Section 14 of the Public Order Act 1986 prohibiting protesters from using systems to amplify sound “within the footprint” of Trooping the Colour between 8am and 3pm.

Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove said: “Trooping the Colour holds national significance and as you would expect with this ceremonial event there is a substantial security operation to ensure everyone who attends and participates can do so in a safe and secure way.

“Alongside colleagues at the Ministry of Defence and the Royal Parks, our policing plan has focused on achieving this aim.”

He added: “It’s imperative this event is safe, which is why along with our partners we have considered factors, such as how amplified noise could disrupt and impact mounted regiments taking part.

“We have also taken into account the views of Republic. Our concern, along with partners, is that amplified noise could cause a public safety issue and serious disruption to the event and crowds attending.

“That is why the Met has taken a considered decision to impose a condition prohibiting amplified sound.”

Republic, which campaigns for the abolition of the monarchy and its replacement with a directly elected head of state, said the protest will go ahead without amplified sound.

Chief executive Graham Smith told the PA news agency: “We don’t agree with their reasons but we have to go along with it because otherwise we’ll be arrested.

“It isn’t a big problem, we’ve got quite loud voices.”