New search under way for remains after man’s torso found in nature reserve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

New search under way for remains after man’s torso found in nature reserve

By Press Association
The torso of Stuart Everett was found on April 4 (Greater Manchester Police/PA)
The torso of Stuart Everett was found on April 4 (Greater Manchester Police/PA)

A new search is under way for a man whose remains were found in a nature reserve.

The torso of Stuart Everett, 67, was found in Kersal Dale Wetlands, near Salford, on April 4, with remains discovered at other locations later the same month.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said on Friday that specialist teams were carrying out “small and methodical searches” at an area of Worsley Woods- the Roe Green Loopline starting at the junction of Worsley Road with Greenleach Lane.

A GMP spokesperson said: “There will be further searches that will be conducted in the same way over the coming weeks.”

Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Smith added: “We are thankful that you understand the immense amount of work that is going into this from the whole force.

“We remain committed, dedicated and focused on our task and this is another example of our ongoing work to do that, by being diligent and respectful towards Stuart and his loved ones who continue to try to process the tragic and upsetting circumstances.

“As we have done from the start, we will keep you updated on our progress, as we all have personally been affected by this case, but in the meantime would like to ask for your further support in this over the weekend by trying to avoid the area where possible.”

Mr Everett’s remains had been wrapped in clear plastic and were discovered by a passer-by.

His family paid tribute to him as a “unique and endearing character” who loved food, his garden, music and “a flutter on the horses”.

Michal Jaroslaw Polchowski, 68, and Marcin Majerkiewicz, 42, have been charged with the murder.