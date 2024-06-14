Cancer charities praise Kate’s ‘thoughtful words’ following health update

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Cancer charities praise Kate’s ‘thoughtful words’ following health update

By Press Association
The Princess of Wales released a statement on Friday saying that she is making ‘good progress’ (Ian Vogler/PA)
The Princess of Wales released a statement on Friday saying that she is making ‘good progress’ (Ian Vogler/PA)

Leading cancer charities have praised the Princess of Wales for her “thoughtful words” that will “resonate” with many after she provided an update on her ongoing treatment for cancer.

Kate said in a candid statement released on Friday that she is making “good progress” and experiencing “good days and bad days” as she undergoes chemotherapy.

The princess also announced she would be joining the royal family at Trooping the Colour on Saturday and hopes “to join a few public engagements over the summer”.

A Macmillan Cancer Support spokesperson said: “Her Royal Highness, The Princess of Wales’ thoughtful words on her treatment experience will resonate with, and provide inspiration for, so many people with cancer who are in a similar situation.

“For many people, managing the effects of cancer treatment can be challenging. Day in day out we hear from people about the impact treatment is having on their emotional wellbeing, as well as the physical symptoms and side effects they are experiencing, such as tiredness, insomnia, nausea and more.”

Dame Laura Lee, chief executive of cancer support charity Maggie’s, of which the Queen is president, said: “It’s wonderful that Her Royal Highness The Princess of Wales feels well enough to be at Trooping the Colour.

“Her statement echoes precisely what we hear in our centres every day – that with cancer there are good days and bad days, and no two experiences of cancer are ever the same.

“Her comment that it is important to go with how you feel each day is absolutely true and I am sure that will resonate with a huge number of people living with cancer.”

Kate announced she was having chemotherapy in a recorded video message on March 22, after tests following her surgery found cancer had been present.

The Prince of Wales has provided several positive updates about his wife’s cancer treatment in public engagements he has attended in recent weeks.