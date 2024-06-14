Scotland hammered by hosts Germany in Euro 2024 opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland hammered by hosts Germany in Euro 2024 opener

By Press Association
Germany’s Niclas Fullkrug celebrates scoring his side’s fourth goal against Scotland (Andrew Milligan/PA).
Scotland’s Euro 2024 optimism was bludgeoned to a pulp by Germany in their Group A opener with Ryan Porteous seeing red before the interval in a 5-1 defeat.

Florian Wirtz opened the scoring for the hosts in the 10th minute with fellow attacker Jamal Musiala adding a second nine minutes later as Steve Clarke’s side were simply outclassed in the Munich Arena.

Defender Porteous was deservedly sent off just before the break for conceding a penalty with a reckless tackle, and Kai Havertz netted.

Substitute Niclas Fullkrug made it 4-0 in the 68th minute with a magnificent drive and then had a goal ruled offside as the 10-men in dark blue continued their struggle.

Germany defender Antonio Rudiger scored into his own net but that was cancelled out by substitute Emre Can to make it 5-1.

The beleaguered Scots face Switzerland in Cologne next week before taking on Hungary in Stuttgart. They have to quickly get this performance and result out of their heads while the Tartan Army will also have to regroup.

Tens of thousands of Scotland fans had flooded into Munich and they helped with the noise and colour inside the packed stadium.

Scotland’s Ryan Porteous fouls Germany’s Ilkay Gundogan
Ryan Porteous could have no complaints (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Clarke opted for Anthony Ralston as right wing-back and a midfield of Scott McTominay, Callum McGregor, John McGinn and Ryan Christie, with playmaker Billy Gilmour perhaps unlucky to be on the bench.

Midfielder Toni Kroos had been tempted out of international retirement but Die Mannschaft boss Julian Nagelsmann had other class players such as Manuel Neuer, Rudiger, captain Ilkay Gundogan and Havertz, albeit it was their young guns who began the damage in the first half.

A spectacular opening ceremony, and two anthems boomed out loud, preceded a whirlwind start from the hosts.

Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn had to make a crucial save after a minute from 21-year-old Wirtz, although the offside flag went up.

However, the Scots were not so lucky when Wirtz took a pass from Joshua Kimmich at the edge of the box and fired in a low drive which Gunn touched on the post before it went in.

Niclas Fullkrug scores Germany's fourth goal of the game
Niclas Fullkrug scored the goal of the night (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Germany’s domination of the ball continued and their next goal was well-worked, starting with a defence-splitting pass from Gundogan and when Havertz laid off the ball to Musiala, the 21-year-old took a set-up touch and fired the ball high past the helpless Gunn.

Scotland were being ripped apart.

In the 24th minute, when Musiala went down at the edge of the box under a challenge by Kieran Tierney and Christie, French referee Clement Turpin pointed to the spot but after a long VAR check a free-kick just outside the box was given, with Gunn saving Havertz’s shot.

But it went from bad to worse for Clarke’s side.

Gunn made a great save from a Gundogan header but the Germany captain was then tackled heavily by Porteous which led to a VAR check.

Germany’s Antonio Rudiger scores an own goal
Antonio Rudiger put through his own net (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Clement went pitchside to view his monitor, awarded a penalty and sent off Porteous before Havertz sent Gunn the wrong way to effectively win the tie.

Grant Hanley came on for lone striker Che Adams for the start of the second half, with Christie playing furthest forward as the Germans looked to have dropped down a gear or two.

However, seconds after McGinn and McGregor were replaced by Gilmour and Kenny McLean, Fullkrug, on for Havertz, beat Gunn with an unstoppable drive and then forced the ball over the line again eight minutes later, thwarted, however, by the offside flag.

Rudiger’s own goal, turning in a header by Scotland substitute Scott McKenna, was loudly cheered by the Tartan Army but Can curled in a fifth from the edge of the box.

It was a calamitous night for Clarke and his men and they will need instant rehabilitation.