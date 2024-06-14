Cyril Ramaphosa re-elected as South African president for second term after deal

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa was re-elected for a second term on Friday after his African National Congress party struck a dramatic late coalition deal with the main opposition and other parties.

Mr Ramaphosa won convincingly in a vote against a surprise candidate who was also nominated in parliament – Julius Malema, the leader of the far-left Economic Freedom Fighters.

Mr Ramaphosa, 71,secured a second term with the help of politicians from the second biggest Democratic Alliance party and others after the ANC lost its 30-year parliamentary majority in a landmark election two weeks ago.

The ANC signed an agreement with the DA — once its fiercest political foe — during the parliamentary session and just hours before the vote for president, ensuring Mr Ramaphosa returned as leader of Africa’s most industrialised economy.

The parties will now co-govern South Africa in its first national coalition where no party has a majority.