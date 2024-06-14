Mairtin Mac Gabhann and DCI John Caldwell recognised in King’s Birthday Honours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mairtin Mac Gabhann and DCI John Caldwell recognised in King’s Birthday Honours

By Press Association
Mairtin Mac Gabhann holding his son Daithi at their family home in west Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
Mairtin Mac Gabhann holding his son Daithi at their family home in west Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)

Organ donation campaigner Mairtin Mac Gabhann and detective John Caldwell are among those from Northern Ireland recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours list.

Mr Mac Gabhann, whose son Daithi inspired a change in organ donation rules in the region, is becoming a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).

Mr Mac Gabhann, from west Belfast, told the PA news agency it had not been an easy decision to accept the honour, but added that Daithi’s campaign is “bigger than any political stance”.

Seven-year-old Daithi, who has battled hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS), has been waiting for a new heart for more than six years.

His father said: “To me this is acknowledging the impact of Daithi’s campaign and the legislative success of Daithi’s Law, which has just passed a year and it is saving lives.

“I believe this reflects the positive change that we have facilitated in our society and is promoting the importance of organ donation and saving lives.

“That is what our campaign has always been about.”

He added: “Throughout the campaign I have been very careful to separate any of my personal politics for our mission.

“This is bigger than me personally and Daithi’s campaign has always been about something greater than any political stance.”

Police officer shot in Omagh
DCI John Caldwell survived a murder bid by dissident republicans last year (Brian Lawless/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell survived a murder bid when he was shot several times by dissident republicans last year.

He has been awarded the King’s Police Medal.

PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher said: “The officers and staff of the PSNI continue to face such threats and this particular award is a recognition of John’s police service, and his bravery and that of his family.

“Despite the despicable attack that bravery and selfless courage has continued to shine through.

“I know that the support received from the public has been tremendous and, for this, we extend a heartfelt thanks.

Bronagh Hinds sitting at a table in a house
Bronagh Hinds, a founding member of the Northern Ireland Women’s Coalition, is to become a CBE (Claudia Savage/PA)

Bronagh Hinds, who helped to found the Women’s Coalition political party in 1996, said that she had struggled with accepting her nomination to become a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE), but said she had done so to help promote the message of reconciliation and inclusion.

She is recognised for services to peace and promoting women’s rights.

She said: “We had a lot of women contributing to the Women’s Coalition so I see this award not just for me but a recognition of the many, many women across Northern Ireland who have been working on women’s rights.”

Also becoming a CBE is Roy Bailie, the chairman of NI Opera.

He said he was “completely overwhelmed” at being recognised for services to the economy and opera in Northern Ireland.

Professor Donna Fitzsimons, head of the School of Nursing and Midwifery at Queen’s University in Belfast, said she was “genuinely blown away” after learning she was to become an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to healthcare and education.

Clodagh Dunlop smiles with a field in the background
Clodagh Dunlop becomes an MBE (Liam McBurney/PA)

Meanwhile, policewoman Clodagh Dunlop, who defied the odds to beat locked-in syndrome, has been made an MBE for her campaigning work to reform stroke services in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Dunlop, 45, walked back into full-time work with the police 18 months after suffering a devastating stroke, and a year after being told she might always be confined to an electric wheelchair.

Discussing her campaigning work, she said: “It became a passion for me, I wanted to change things for people.

“People told me I had a great story, but when you live it, it’s pretty horrendous.

“I had a passion to prevent anyone else ever having my experience.”

Also becoming an MBE is Lindsay Robinson, who campaigned to establish perinatal mental health services in Northern Ireland.

She said: “I’m just really humbled. I am still not sure I quite believe it. It is so wonderful and so kind of whoever nominated me. I’m still quite in shock.

“I think it was a team effort to get the specialist services up and running.

“While my name is on this and I am very honoured, this is a team effort.”