Daithi’s father accepts MBE as organ donation campaign ‘bigger than politics’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Daithi’s father accepts MBE as organ donation campaign ‘bigger than politics’

By Press Association
Mairtin Mac Gabhann with his seven-year-old son Daithi Mac Gabhann (Liam McBurney/PA)
Mairtin Mac Gabhann with his seven-year-old son Daithi Mac Gabhann (Liam McBurney/PA)

The father of a child who inspired a change in Northern Ireland’s organ donation rules has said he is accepting being made an MBE because he would do anything to save his son’s life.

Mairtin Mac Gabhann is the father of seven-year-old Daithi, who has been waiting for a heart transplant for six years.

Mr Mac Gabhann, from west Belfast, said it “was not an easy decision” to accept an honour in the King’s Birthday Honours but added that Daithi’s campaign is “bigger than any political stance”.

Daithi Mac Gabhann meets Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
Daithi Mac Gabhann met Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during the campaign to change organ donation laws (Niall Carson/PA)

Daithi, who has battled Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS) since birth, was the face of a high-profile campaign which changed organ donation laws in Northern Ireland.

Most adults in Northern Ireland are now considered potential organ donors after Daithi’s Law came into effect last year, changing the way consent is granted.

Adults are now deemed to have given consent as a potential organ donor after their death unless they choose to opt out or are in an excluded group.

His father Mairtin is being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in recognition of services to organ donation.

Mr Mac Gabhann said: “To me this is acknowledging the impact of Daithi’s campaign and the legislative success of Daithi’s Law, which has just passed a year and it is saving lives.

“I believe this reflects the positive change that we have facilitated in our society and is promoting the importance of organ donation and saving lives.

“That is what our campaign has always been about.”

He added: “Even though it is an honour to get this recognition, I must acknowledge it was not an easy and straightforward decision in accepting this, due to my own personal politics and opinions.

“However, having said that, throughout the campaign I have been very careful to separate any of my personal politics for our mission.

“This is bigger than me personally and Daithi’s campaign has always been about something greater than any political stance.

“The campaign has been to all walks of life, people who come from all different backgrounds in our society and, to be honest, it is about the urgent need for organ donation and that cause transcends all politics.”

Mr Mac Gabhann said he hoped accepting the honour would inspire more people to join the organ donation register.

He said: “The goal for us has always been to further the cause and save lives, obviously including Daithi’s and I do believe this recognition will definitely contribute to those efforts. It provides a platform.

“The attention that this is going to bring, it is my hope this will lead to more donors and more lives being saved.

“It is my name on this but it is much wider, it is my whole family, the organ donation family.

“It is the impact that can be seen when we all unite for a common cause. Daithi and the campaign has brought people together when we weren’t together.

“I would do anything to help save my son’s life and that is bigger than any political stance.”

Mairtin MacGabhann speaks about raising awareness of organ donation
Mairtin MacGabhann speaks about raising awareness of organ donation (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Mac Gabhann said Daithi is currently stable but will require another operation in Newcastle before the end of the year.

He said: “He is still a very sick child but that kid has resilience.

“His smile and his sense of humour is just infectious.

“He is the most positive person I know and he is the reason I am able to get up every morning and face life.

“The way he gets on and does everything with a smile on his face, he is the most remarkable way boy. I am so proud to be his daddy.”

Mr Mac Gabhann added: “He is six years on the waiting list now, so he is probably the longest waiting kid in the UK.”