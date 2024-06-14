Train restorations give enthusiast ‘pleasure and pride’ despite financial cost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Train restorations give enthusiast ‘pleasure and pride’ despite financial cost

By Press Association
Steam engine restoration enthusiast Peter Best has been awarded a British Empire Medal for his contributions to heritage railways (Peter Best/PA)
A steam engine restoration enthusiast who has been awarded a British Empire Medal has said seeing young people on one of his trains gives him “huge pleasure and pride”, despite the financial cost.

Peter Best, who has been awarded the BEM for his services to steam and heritage railways, has bought and restored 11 trains with his own money.

The 69-year-old is also a former chairman of North Yorkshire Moors Railway and has been involved in the restoration of British canals, including the recent successful Lottery Fund application on behalf of the Cotswold Canals.

Mr Best, who lives in Tetbury, Gloucestershire, said he has loved trains ever since he was a child.

“I started off as a nipper as a trainspotter, with a few breaks along the way for girls and beer and university and other things,” he told the PA news agency.

He bought his first train, a Garrett steam traction engine, in the 1980s.

Mr Best admitted that train restoration is an expensive hobby, with his last train, the Black 5 steam locomotive, costing around £600,000 to restore.

“I am definitely down on them all, but some of them are less bad than others,” he said.

However, Mr Best said the financial loss was worth it, for the joy it gives other people.

“I hope the award is because I’m quite open about wanting other people to enjoy my engines and seeing them operate, and I make them available to people so they can see and enjoy them,” he said.

A widower, as well as a father and grandfather, Mr Best is cagey about whether he will do another another restoration now that he is retired.

Steam engine restoration enthusiast Peter Best smiling while standing next to a train and holding a framed painting of a train
“I have said I won’t do another one but you never know,” he said.

“I’m helping the North Yorkshire Moors with a couple of projects at the moment, but I think this year is all about enjoying the engines that are going and see where we are at the beginning of next year.”

Asked why steam engines appealed to him, Mr Best said he was drawn to their noise, smell, and “raw energy”.

“When all is said and done it’s a large kettle on wheels, using wood or coal and boiling water to provide the power,” he said.

“But it’s the noise, it’s the smell, it’s the raw energy that the steam engine creates.”

Mr Best also said he loved seeing young people enjoying his trains.

“It gives me huge pleasure and pride,” he said.

“I do honestly feel that I’m doing a good job as a custodian to hand them on in a good condition to the next generation.”

Mr Best added: “I hope the honour is as much for all the volunteers looking after heritage railways, and my locomotives, as it is for me, who has been lucky enough to restore them and operate them.”