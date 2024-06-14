Three bereaved fathers say honours for suicide prevention walks ‘bittersweet’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Three bereaved fathers say honours for suicide prevention walks ‘bittersweet’

By Press Association
The three dads – (left to right) Tim Owen, Mike Palmer and Andy Airey – who walked 500 miles from Stirling to Norwich to raise awareness about suicide after losing their own daughters (Papyrus/PA)
The three dads – (left to right) Tim Owen, Mike Palmer and Andy Airey – who walked 500 miles from Stirling to Norwich to raise awareness about suicide after losing their own daughters (Papyrus/PA)

Three fathers made MBEs for walking campaigns to raise money for suicide prevention after losing their own daughters have said the honours were “bittersweet”.

Andy Airey, Mike Palmer and Tim Owen started Three Dads Walking in memory of their daughters who took their own lives – 17-year-old Beth Palmer, 19-year-old Emily Owen and Sophie Airey, 29.

They completed a 500-mile walk from Stirling to Norwich in May to bring in money for the young suicide prevention charity, Papyrus, for which they have raised more than £1.4 million.

The three fathers have each been made a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the King’s Birthday Honours list.

Mr Owen, from Shouldham, Norfolk, told the PA news agency: “For all of us, it’s bittersweet because the only reason we’re getting this honour is because of the work we’ve done after we’ve all lost our daughters to suicide.

“All three of us in a heartbeat would swap this award, this honour, to get our girls back.”

He added: “We’re humbled but all three of us would rather not be in this position. But now we are in this position, we’re very grateful.”

Mr Airey, who is from the Eden Valley in Cumbria, said: “Because we’re talking about the girls it’s like they’re with us all the time.

“We never let them go.”

Mr Palmer said the grief from losing Beth “never goes away”, adding: “I think you get maybe a little bit stronger to bear the weight as time goes on.”

Mr Owen said peer support was “important” for parents who have lost their children to suicide because of “an unspoken bond between you”.

“To know the other two – Mike and Andy – know how you feel about losing your daughter – that’s so powerful,” he added.

The Three Dads fundraising efforts helped Papyrus extend the hours of its suicide prevention helpline to a 24-hour service and open more offices.

The charity said suicide is the main cause of death in young people under the age of 35 in the UK.

Mr Palmer, who has worked as a firefighter in Sale, Greater Manchester, said: “We’ve met people that have said they haven’t taken their own life because we’ve raised awareness and we talk about it, but sometimes it’s a knife edge between life and death.

“And just a few little things or one thing can make a difference.”

The three fathers spoke to political leaders during their walks including Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

Mr Palmer said: “Both Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer – when they spoke to us – spoke as fathers. And that really came through – this sort of thing does not discriminate.”

The Three Dads have campaigned for suicide prevention lessons – currently optionally taught to age-appropriate children – to become a statutory part of the curriculum.

Mr Owen described a public consultation, published in May, as a “massive step”.

However, he added that the fathers were concerned that direct references to suicide were not being made to Year 7s and that they wanted to ensure suicide prevention was compulsory in schools rather than optional.

Mr Owen said: “We’ve met so many suicide bereaved parents of 11-year-olds – that is the big hurdle going from primary school to high school.”

He added that some of the risks could be “mitigated” by teaching suicide prevention to Year 7s.

Mr Palmer said the Three Dads “haven’t finished yet” and “there’s so much more to do”, with Mr Owen adding: “If we can stop one other family going through this, then that’s all been worth it.”

Chief executive of Papyrus Ged Flynn said the fathers were “rightly honoured as our heroes” and had helped to start “conversations in homes and communities where families were unable or unwilling to discuss suicide”.

Mr Flynn added: “We are delighted that the Three Dads Walking have been honoured by their country for the remarkable impact they have had and the young lives they have undeniably helped to save.

“Brought together by the tragedy and trauma of suicide – which shattered their lives and the lives of those around them – Andy, Mike and Tim set out to achieve something positive following the loss of their daughters Sophie, Beth and Emily.

“In so doing they created something extraordinary, which captured the nation’s hearts.”

For confidential suicide prevention help and advice, the Papyrus 24/7 helpline can be contacted on 0800 068 4141, by texting 88247 or emailing pat@papyrus-uk.org.