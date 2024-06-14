Explorer made MBE for services to hot-air ballooning

An explorer has been made an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours for services to hot-air ballooning.

Alicia Hempleman-Adams, 34, from Wiltshire, hopes the recognition will inspire more people – particularly young women – to take up the sport.

The fashion consultant is the daughter of adventurer Sir David Hempleman-Adams, 67, who was made an OBE in the late Queen’s birthday honours in 1998 for services to Arctic exploration.

In April this year, Ms Hempleman-Adams set three women’s airship world records in Connecticut in the United States – 20 years after her father set the men’s record in the same airship.

She said she “couldn’t believe it” when she received a letter informing her that she would be made an MBE in this year’s King’s Birthday Honours.

Ms Hempleman-Adams told the PA news agency: “I’m very excited. It’s not quite sunk in yet, I don’t think. It was a bit of a shock to be awarded it, it wasn’t something I was expecting, so it is a big surprise.

“I received a letter in the post and it gave all the details. I got it out and read it and just couldn’t believe it. It’s not something you expect to get in your mail.

Sir David Hempleman-Adams with his daughters at Windsor Castle in 2023 (Andrew Matthews/PA)

“I’m really looking forward to going. I’ve been a few times with my dad, who has received a few awards, so it’ll be weird going myself, it’ll be a bit surreal.”

In her most recent challenge, Ms Hempleman-Adams took off on a solo flight from the town of Bethlehem in Connecticut, reaching an altitude of 4,100ft and travelling a distance of 20.5km in one hour and seven minutes before landing near Torrington.

This meant she set world records in the BX-03 hot-air airship class for altitude, distance and duration.

She is the second woman to set world records in the unique aerial craft, which travels vertically using heat from propane burners attached to the pilot cabin.

Ms Hempleman-Adams said: “It means a lot. I’ve been breaking quite a few of the female records and it’s nice to be recognised in quite a male sport.

“Female participation is quite low in comparison to men but hopefully we can inspire the younger generation to come up and to try it.

“It’s a special sport, it’s something not a lot of people get to do but everyone is trying to make it more accessible and get new people in.

“It would be really nice to see other women and girls coming into the sport.”

She described hot-air ballooning as “exhilarating” and said it gave people a sense of freedom, it also offered a variety of roles including crew and planning if participants did not want to fly.

The adventurer began going up in hot-air balloons at the age of 10, when her father started flying, and achieved her pilot licence around a decade later.

When asked what her next challenge was, she replied: “We’ve just finished a trip, so we’re planning and looking at what’s next at the moment – hopefully something exciting.”