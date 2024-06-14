Kate to make first official outing this year at Trooping the Colour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kate to make first official outing this year at Trooping the Colour

By Press Association
The Princess of Wales (Chris Jackson/PA)
The Princess of Wales (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Princess of Wales is set to make her first public appearance this year as she joins her family at Trooping the Colour.

Kate, who has been receiving treatment for an undisclosed form of cancer since late February, will ride in a carriage alongside her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, for the traditional procession on Saturday.

Later, she is expected to gather with the King, the Prince of Wales and other royals on Buckingham Palace’s balcony for the fly-past.

The princess, 42, said in a statement: “I’m looking forward to attending the King’s Birthday Parade this weekend with my family and hope to join a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet.

“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty.

“Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.”

Princess of Wales cancer update
Kate is expected to join royals on Buckingham Palace’s balcony (Victoria Jones/PA)

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “His Majesty is delighted that the princess is able to attend tomorrow’s events, and is much looking forward to all elements of the day”.

Kate’s public appearance at Trooping will be her first official outing of 2024 after she missed engagements at the start of the year when she was admitted to hospital for abdominal surgery on January 16.

At the time her condition was thought to be non-cancerous but tests after the successful operation found the disease, and Kate disclosed the medical development in an emotional video released in March.

A time frame has not been set for Kate’s return to a full schedule of public engagements as she is being given time to convalesce and recover before full-time work.

Trooping will be a special event for the princess as Number 9 Company, Irish Guards, a regiment she represents as Colonel, will be Trooping their King’s Colour on Saturday, but Lieutenant General Sir James Bucknall will take the salute on her behalf.

The King, who is also undergoing cancer treatment, will not ride during the ceremony but will inspect the troops formed up in Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall from a carriage.