Open Championship to be Tiger Woods’ last event of the season

By Press Association
Tiger Woods missed the cut in what could be his last US Open (Matt York/AP)
Tiger Woods will make next month’s Open Championship at Royal Troon his last event of the season after missing the cut in the US Open.

Woods added a second round of 73 to his opening 74 at Pinehurst to finish seven over par and miss the cut for a second successive major.

The 48-year-old admitted on Thursday he was stuck between practising more to gain competitive sharpness and being concerned about suffering yet another injury which would rule him out of any action.

Asked if he would try to play more events, Woods said: “I’ve only got one more tournament this season.

“I don’t think even if I win the British Open I’ll be in the [FedEx Cup] play-offs. Just one more event and then I’ll come back whenever I come back.”

The 15-time major winner was also asked if this could have been his last US Open appearance after needing a special exemption from the USGA to compete at Pinehurst.

“Well, it’s one of those things where in order to win a golf tournament, you have to make the cut,” Woods said.

“I can’t win the tournament from where I’m at, so it certainly is frustrating. I thought I played well enough to be up there in contention. It just didn’t work out.

Tiger Woods reacts after missing a putt on the seventh hole
“As far as my last Open Championship or US Open Championship, I don’t know what that is. It may or may not be.”

After covering his first 14 holes in two over par, Woods thought he had birdied the 15th to get back on the projected cut line of five over, only to see his ball lip out as he started to walk towards the hole.

“Yeah, 15 hurt,” he added. “That was a good, sweet little seven iron in there and a good putt.

“If I make that putt it flips the momentum and I’m looking pretty good and instead I’m on the wrong side of the cut line and having to do something good on the last three holes.

“I end up hitting a sweet shot out of the trouble on 16 and I thought I holed my bunker shot at 17.”