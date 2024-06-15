What the papers say – June 15

The Princess of Wales’ attendance at Trooping the Colour has dominated the Saturday news headlines.

It will be Kate’s first public appearance in 2024 after being diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer, with the Princess leading The Sun, the Daily Telegraph, the Daily Mail, and the Daily Express.

📰 The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Princess to take first step back into public life'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletter 👇https://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/Lb2ghXTl6X — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 14, 2024

MAIL: Kate: There are good days and bad days #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/PCjOwaAbS4 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 14, 2024

EXPRESS: Kate: I’m not out of the woods yet #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/uvQ6UT31yo — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 14, 2024

The Times and the Daily Mirror also lead on the Princess’s health, with updates on her condition after she has been largely unseen by the public since Christmas.

TIMES: Princess reveals toll of cancer treatment #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/UUTDHkLDAl — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 14, 2024

MIRROR: There are good days and bad days #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Y2qrFU05OS — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 14, 2024

The Independent and the i look to Westminster for their front pages as the Tories go into damage control thanks to the addition of Reform UK leader Nigel Farage to the General Election ballot.

INDEPENDENT: Rattled Sunak tries to calm Tory nerves over march of Farage #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/OUrmACCUJy — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 14, 2024

A slew of senior Tory MPs are preparing to take a stab at becoming party leader, writes The Guardian, as doubts rise that Rishi Sunak will not be able to pull them back from the brink come July 4.

GUARDIAN: Tory leadership hopefuls jostle to replace Sunak #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/d9woE2HdGe — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 14, 2024

The Financial Times reports on major cuts for Whitehall, with Labour and the Conservatives pledging to cut public spending in their manifestos.

Lastly, the Daily Star heralds the beginning of an “ice age”, with a cold snap apparently on course for the UK.