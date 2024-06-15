Prince Louis in the spotlight at Trooping the Colour ceremony

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Prince Louis in the spotlight at Trooping the Colour ceremony

By Press Association
The Princess of Wales and Prince Louis arrive for the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade (PA)
The Princess of Wales and Prince Louis arrive for the Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade (PA)

Prince Louis’s antics have delighted viewers at the Trooping the Colour ceremony as his mother, the Princess of Wales, made her first appearance in public this year.

During the military spectacle, the six-year-old prince was seen yawning as he viewed the ceremony with his mother and siblings, and later the young royal danced during the quick march of the Scots Guards to Highland Laddie.

In a change from last year, Kate did not join senior family members on a dais but watched the event from the Duke of Wellington’s former office with her children.

The royal family later appeared on the balcony at Buckingham Palace, where they watched the flypast.

The royals watch the flypast
The royal family later appeared on the balcony at Buckingham Palace, where they watched the flypast (Jonathan Brady/PA)

During the aerial show, William was pictured affectionately pulling Louis’ ears as Kate watched and grinned and when the national anthem was played big sister Charlotte gave her younger sibling a nudge to stand still.

Louis has become known for entertaining royal fans with his reactions during royal events.

His father, the Prince of Wales, shared advice from Prince Louis to the England Squad earlier this week to “eat twice the amount” ahead of the Euros.

William said: “I was on the school run this morning with the children and I said: ‘What shall I say to the England team today?’

“The best bit of advice I got to ask you was to eat twice the amount you normally would eat.

“So I then had visions of all of you running around with massive great tummies and loads of stitches on the pitch so I think maybe take my youngest’s advice with a pinch of salt.”

Prince Louis howls at the Platinum Jubilee
During the 2022 Platinum Jubilee flypast, Louis was seen letting out a howl and clapping his hands over his ears on the Buckingham Palace balcony (Aaron Chown/PA)

While during the 2022 Platinum Jubilee flypast he was seen letting out a howl and clapping his hands over his ears on the Buckingham Palace balcony as his “Gan Gan”, the late Queen, told him what was happening.

Louis also has form yawning during big events. The young prince failed to stifle several yawns during his grandfather’s coronation earlier this year.

He also took the opportunity to point out interesting things to his sister as they sat before the high altar.

As the service drew to a close, the royal children sang God Save The King as their grandfather walked past.

Five-year-old Louis and Charlotte, eight, then held hands again as they left the abbey.