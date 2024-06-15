Haiti’s police chief replaced after more officers killed by gangs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Haiti’s police chief replaced after more officers killed by gangs

By Press Association
Police stand guard outside a hospital in Haiti (Odelyn Joseph/AP)
Haitian leaders have ousted Frantz Elbe, the director of Haiti’s National Police, following months of criticism that he was not doing enough to protect officers under attack by gangs.

Former Haitian police chief Normil Rameau, who was dismissed from the post nearly four years ago under a different administration, will once again take the helm of an underfunded and ill-equipped department that only has 4,000 officers on duty at a time in a country of more than 11 million inhabitants.

More than 2,500 people have been killed or injured across Haiti in the first three months of the year as gang violence continues to surge.

Haiti police on patrol
Among those killed have been nearly two dozen police officers, overwhelmed by gangs that control 80% of capital Port-au-Prince and have more powerful weapons.

The most recent killings targeted three officers from a newly formed anti-gang tactical unit who were on patrol in an armoured vehicle. A fourth remains missing.

Mr Rameau’s appointment comes as a newly selected prime minister and Cabinet take the reins of Haiti’s government with a transitional presidential council at their side.

Mr Rameau previously served as director general of police under former president Jovenel Moise, who appointed him in August 2019. Prior to that, he oversaw the detective division.

He was ousted as police chief in November 2020 after Prime Minister Joseph Jouthe accused him of being incompetent and not producing results at a time when gangs were seizing control of more territory.

Haiti’s police unions have repeatedly called for Mr Elbe’s resignation and arrest, noting that gangs have raided and burned at least 30 police stations and sub-stations in recent months as part of a series of attacks that began on February 29.

The gangs targeted critical state infrastructure and the violence led to the eventual resignation of prime minister Ariel Henry.

On Wednesday, a police union known as SPNH-17 held a press conference to condemn the state of the department and deplore the officers killed.

“Look at these young men, hacked to death,” said spokesman Garry Jean-Baptiste as he pointed to rows of pictures behind him that depicted officers killed on duty.

The union also issued a statement on the day Haiti marked the creation of its police department.

“Haiti’s National Police is 29 years old, but it still can’t walk…it hasn’t grown because corruption and incompetence has held it hostage,” it said.

Meanwhile, another police union known as SYNAPOHA called on newly installed Prime Minister Garry Conille this week to make strengthening the department a priority.

Garry Conille speaks to the press after his swearing-in ceremony
Mr Conille went along on a patrol with police on June 2, donning a flak jacket and helmet as he entered an armored vehicle. SNPH-17 said at the time that the prime minister would notice during the patrol that the country had no leadership and that criminals had too much control.

“The prime minister must see the need to have another team at the top,” the union said.

Mr Elbe was appointed head of Haiti’s National Police in October 2021, replacing Leon Charles.

Last year, under Mr Elbe, at least 36 officers were killed in gang-related violence from January to mid-August, according to a UN report.

The international community has provided training and other resources to help boost Haiti’s National Police, which also is awaiting the UN-backed deployment of a police force from Kenya.