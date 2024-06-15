Eight Israeli soldiers killed in southern Gaza

Eight Israeli soldiers have been killed in southern Gaza in the deadliest attack on the country’s forces in months.

Only one of the dead troops was identified by the army. No further information was immediately available.

The deaths will likely fuel calls for a ceasefire and heighten Israeli public anger over ultra-Orthodox exemptions from the military.

In January, 21 Israeli troops were killed in a single attack by Palestinian militants in Gaza.

Months of ceasefire negotiations have failed to find common ground between Israeli and Hamas.

Israeli soldiers operate inside the Gaza Strip (Ariel Schalit/AP)

On Wednesday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Hamas proposed changes to a US-backed plan, some of which he said were “workable” and some not, without elaborating.

Israel’s bombardment and ground offensives in Gaza have killed more than 37,000 Palestinians, according to Palestinian health officials, who do not give a breakdown of civilians and fighters.

The war has also driven about 80% of the population of 2.3 million from their homes, and Israeli restrictions and ongoing fighting have hindered efforts to bring in humanitarian aid, fueling widespread hunger.

Israel launched its campaign after Hamas and other militants stormed into Israel on October 7, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 250 hostage.

Over 100 hostages were released during a weeklong ceasefire last year in exchange for Palestinians imprisoned by Israel.

Hamas is believed to be holding around 80 hostages and the remains of another 40.