Princess of Wales’ return to public life may help cancer patients, charities say

By Press Association
The Prince and Princess of Wales on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, to view the flypast following the Trooping the Colour ceremony (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Seeing the Princess of Wales return to public life may “inspire” other people who are managing the challenging effects of cancer treatment, charity leaders have said.

Kate looked relaxed during her first day in the spotlight on Saturday since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March as she took part in the traditional Trooping the Colour ceremony.

In a statement released on Friday, Kate said she is making “good progress” and experiencing “good days and bad days” as she undergoes chemotherapy.

The Princess of Wales smiles at the crowd as she travels along The Mall to the Trooping the Colour ceremony
Her hope is “to join a few public engagements over the summer,” she added.

A Macmillan Cancer Support spokesman said: “It’s an absolute pleasure to see her Royal Highness, the Princess of Wales’ at Trooping the Colour today.

“As her Royal Highness said in her comments yesterday, cancer treatment can come with both good days and bad days, and I’m sure her attending the event will inspire so many people around the world who are managing the challenging effects of cancer treatment.”

After months of chemotherapy, which is still ongoing, Kate joined what is a family occasion on the national stage but kept a watchful eye on her children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Her appearance was in doubt after she missed the final Trooping rehearsal last weekend, but with the King also suffering from cancer the spectacle of military pomp and pageantry became a symbolic statement by the monarchy after a period of uncertainty.

Dame Laura Lee, chief executive of cancer support charity Maggie’s, of which the Queen is president, said: “Seeing Her Royal Highness, the Princess of Wales today was just lovely.

The Princess of Wales, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis leave Horse Guards Parade, central London after the Trooping the Colour ceremony
“As she said herself, today was a good day. By highlighting that there are good days and bad days, the Princess is helping to draw attention and normalise the reality of living with cancer.

“Our experts in our centres can help people navigate how to manage each day at a time and to live with the unexpected, just as the Princess is clearly doing – helping us all understand that cancer is not a straight line or a linear process.”

Kate announced she was having chemotherapy in a recorded video message on March 22, after tests following her surgery found cancer had been present.

The Prince of Wales has provided several positive updates about his wife’s cancer treatment in public engagements he has attended in recent weeks.