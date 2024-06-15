Scottie Scheffler considering schedule changes after ‘another frustrating day’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scottie Scheffler considering schedule changes after ‘another frustrating day’

By Press Association
Scottie Scheffler will reconsider his pre-major schedule after a disappointing US Open (Mike Stewart/AP)
Scottie Scheffler will reconsider his schedule before major championships after a disappointing display in the US Open.

The two-time Masters champion was a hot favourite to claim his third major title at Pinehurst and came into the week on the back of his fifth victory of the season in the Memorial Tournament, which is hosted by Jack Nicklaus.

However, the world number one admitted he had felt the effects of a gruelling weekend at Muirfield Village after Saturday’s third round of 71, his fourth successive over-par score.

“I thought about that a bit yesterday afternoon,” Scheffler said.

“I think in terms of prep work for a week that I know is going to be as tough as this, I’m leaning going forward to maybe not playing the week before.

“I think especially going around Jack’s place, which can be pretty close to a US Open set-up, especially the way it was playing on the weekend.

“I did most of my damage under par there at the beginning of the week, so I think going into the major championships, especially the ones we know are going to be really challenging, it may be in my best interests to not play the week before.

“Like I said, that’s stuff for me to figure out later in the year. That’s some of my thoughts sitting around watching the cut line yesterday afternoon.”

Scheffler did not play the week before winning his second Masters title in three years in April and is not scheduled to contest the Genesis Scottish Open ahead of the Open Championship at Royal Troon in July.

The 27-year-old, who made the halfway cut on the mark of five over par after a birdie-free 74 on Friday, carded two birdies and three bogeys on Saturday to remain well down the field on six over par.

“Another frustrating day,” Scheffler said. “Today was a day where I thought I played a lot better than my score.

“I’m having a lot of trouble reading these greens. I had a lot of putts today where I felt like I hit it really good. I looked up and they were not going the way I thought they were going to go.

“I felt like the last 27 holes I’ve played, I’ve hit it really nice, but I just haven’t been able to hit it quite close enough, which is difficult around this course.”

Scheffler refused to blame the course conditions and some fiendish pin positions for his troubles, adding: “I think about number five yesterday where I made double.

“Hit it in the waste area, bad break, can’t get it up on the green. The next one, there’s not enough sand underneath the ball.

“You can blame it on luck or whatever (but) I knew not to hit the ball down there. I knew where to hit it and not to hit it.

“If you’re hitting the ball in the middle of the fairway, in the middle of the green, you can definitely make 18 pars.”