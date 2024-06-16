On this day in 2008: Tiger Woods wins third US Open after play-off

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2008: Tiger Woods wins third US Open after play-off

By Press Association
Tiger Woods won the US Open – his 14th major title – on this day in 2008 (Jane Barlow/PA)
Tiger Woods beat Rocco Mediate at the first hole of sudden death after an 18-hole play-off to win his third US Open on this day in 2008.

Woods forced the play-off at Torrey Pines when he converted a 15-foot birdie putt on 18, which saw the pair tied on one under after four rounds in southern California.

Mediate, who was bidding to become the oldest US Open winner at the age of 45, led by one on the final tee but Woods produced a dramatic birdie to take the contest to sudden death.

Mediate missed a putt to save par at the 19th hole and Woods took advantage, sealing his 14th major victory on the same day he celebrated 500 weeks as world number one.

Woods admitted victory was the greatest of his career having recovered from knee surgery two months prior and suffering with pain throughout the tournament.

“I don’t know how it even got this far but I’m very, very fortunate to have played 91 holes and come out on top,” Woods said.

“I think this is the best, just because of all the things I had to deal with.

“It’s a close one with the first (major) that I won (at the 1997 Masters).

“I dealt with a few things this week and just had to keep plugging along.

“I wasn’t feeling my best, I didn’t get off to the greatest of starts and when I finally got off to a good start (in the play-off), I screwed that up by finding the bunker on three.”

Woods had to wait 11 years for his 15th major – the 2019 Masters – and remains three behind fellow American Jack Nicklaus, who stands top of the list in men’s golf with 18.