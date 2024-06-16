Tributes to boy, 12, killed in hit-and-run crash in Coventry

A 12-year-old boy who was killed in a hit-and-run crash has been remembered as being “so beautiful inside and out” in a tribute by his family.

Keaton Slater died after being hit by a black BMW in Radford Road, Coventry, on Friday shortly after 4.30pm, West Midlands Police said.

The youngster was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Police seized an abandoned black BMW, which was found in New Arley on Friday evening, and are trying to trace the driver.

12-year-old Keaton Slater has been remembered as ‘so beautiful inside and outside’ (West Midlands Police)

In a tribute, released through the police, the boy’s family said: “We all will miss our fun-loving little comedian, he just wanted to make everyone laugh and smile.

“He was so beautiful inside and outside, our baby and little brother. Life can be so horrible.”

Sgt Rich Evans, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “A family has lost a 12-year-old boy in an appalling incident and our thoughts remain with them.

“We are offering them support at this most dreadful of times, and we’re keeping them informed as our work to trace those responsible goes on.

“We’d like to thank all those people who have already contacted us with information and our enquiries are progressing.

“But we’d again appeal for those involved, or anyone who knows them, to search their consciences, do the right thing, and tell us what you know.”

The BMW is being forensically examined.

A person who was voluntarily questioned after coming forward to a police station on Saturday has been released under investigation.