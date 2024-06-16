England fans celebrate as Bellingham scores to secure Euros victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
England fans celebrate as Bellingham scores to secure Euros victory

By Press Association
Jude Bellingham’s header gave England their opening goal within the first 13 minutes of the match (Martin Rickett/PA)
England fans were left jubilant as Jude Bellingham starred in a 1-0 victory against Serbia to begin the national team’s Euro 2024 championship campaign.

The 20-year-old star’s powerful header in the 13th minute rewarded England with their opening and only goal, followed by chants of Beatles classic Hey Jude in Arena AufSchalke.

Fans in pubs, bars and fan parks in England and Germany hailed the performance of the Stourbridge-born Real Madrid player who was made man-of-the-match.

Praising the young star, England manager Gareth Southgate said Bellingham “writes his own scripts” and England captain Harry Kane said he was an “unbelievable player – he deserves all the praise he’s getting at the moment”.

Fans watch Serbia v England – UEFA Euro 2024
Three Lions fans cheered on England against Serbia from pubs and fan zones across the country (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who posted a picture of himself cheering England on in a pub, said Bellingham was “something special”.

Thousands of Three Lions fans descended on Gelsenkirchen, in western Germany, to support Southgate’s men in their opening Group C match, as millions more watched from home.

One England fan labelled Bellingham a “generational talent” as drinks flew through the air amid celebrations at Wembley Boxpark which spilled out onto the streets with spirited chants of “it’s coming home”.

Celebrating with his friends, Daniel Dunne, 32, from Colchester said: “He is a generational talent.

“He got the goal. He has to start, it doesn’t matter where we play him.”

Speaking after the match, Bellingham, who was signed for Real Madrid from Borussia Dortmund in June 2023 for an initial fee of £88.5 million, said he had been aided by “a great support network”.

He told the BBC: “Jude Bellingham is made up of amazing people, really.

“It’s not just me who turns up and I’m able to play football and just enjoy it like I do, it’s because I have such a great support network – my family, my friends, my teammates, you know here and in Madrid.

“So, I’m just so fortunate and the football’s the easiest part.”

As well as Mr Sunak watching the football, his rival for PM was also supporting the team in a pub.

Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner took to X, formerly Twitter, to post a photograph with Sir Keir Starmer and comedians Matt Forde and Jon Richardson.

Attaching three lion emojis, she wrote: “Celebrating a vital win with the gaffer.

“Well done lads!”

England will take on Denmark in their next group stage match on June 20.