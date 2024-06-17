Daniel Radcliffe lands first Tony award

British star Daniel Radcliffe has won his first Tony award, in a ceremony dominated by first time winners.

Oscar-winner Ariana DeBose, who choreographed and starred in the opening number of the ceremony, returned for the third time as host at the Lincoln Center’s David H Koch Theatre in New York City.

After performing with the cast of Merrily We Roll Along, Radcliffe appeared shocked to win the award for best actor in a featured role in a musical.

Daniel Radcliffe accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a featured role in a musical for Merrily We Roll Along (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

“This has been one of the best experiences of my life,” Radcliffe said.

The Harry Potter star thanked the late Stephen Sondheim “for writing this unbelievable show”, the songs of which he described as “a gift to get to sing every night”.

The 34-year-old described it as an “honour” to share the stage with co-stars Lindsay Mendez and Jonathan Groff – who was crying in the audience – in the musical which charts the turbulent relationship between three lifelong friends.

“I will miss you so much, I don’t really have to act in this show, I just have to look at you and I feel everything, I will never have it this good again.”

Radcliffe wished a happy Fathers Day to his parents who were sat in the audience, and declared his love to partner Erin Darke.

“My love Erin, you and our son are the best thing that has ever happened to me, thank you so much,” he said.

Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne arrive at the 77th Tony Awards (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The star-studded ceremony saw Angelina Jolie and her daughter Vivienne, Nick Jonas, Nicole Scherzinger, Jennifer Hudson, Idina Menzel, and Cynthia Erivo among the attendees, alongside a surprise performance from Alicia Keys and Jay-Z.

“I had to do something crazy, this is my home town,” Keys said, after the pair joined the cast of her semi-autobiographical musical Hell’s Kitchen to perform their 2009 hit song Empire State Of Mind in tribute to New York.

The ceremony saw a host of first time winners, kicking off with Succession’s Jeremy Strong, who triumphed in the best actor in a play category for An Enemy Of The People.

In the revival of Henrik Ibsen’s production, Strong plays a doctor who refuses to be silenced when he discovers public baths to be contaminated.

“This play is a cry from the heart and an exhortation to face up to the difficult truth that are starring us all down right now, it’s been a privilege to give its warning and its hope to audiences,” he said on-stage.