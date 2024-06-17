What the papers say – June 17

The Monday papers are dominated by a variety of political stories.

The Telegraph says Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho has warned Labour’s ban on North Sea oil and gas would create a £4.5 billion black hole in the public finances.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Labour net zero plan's £4.5bn tax black hole'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/SEGlSLQyKj — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 16, 2024

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been urged by senior Tories and cabinet ministers to launch more personal attacks against Sir Keir Starmer, according to The Times.

THE TIMES: Go for the jugular, Sunak urged #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/T2kKbtccMB — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 16, 2024

Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting’s refusal to rule out increasing or revaluing council tax leads the Daily Mail, as the Daily Express carries Mr Sunak’s comments that Labour will “run riot with your money”.

MAIL: Has Labour let the cat out of the bag on tax? #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/N5OvhBsIDu — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 16, 2024

EXPRESS: PM: Labour will run riot with your money #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Se10jGEqjS — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 16, 2024

The Independent leads with Penny Mordaunt’s rallying cry to the Conservative Party that the result of the General Election is not yet a “foregone conclusion”.

INDEPENDENT: Mordaunt urges party to rally but admits Tories are underdogs #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/WAyaiOSvcC — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 16, 2024

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has been urged to scrap the two-child benefits limit, according to The Guardian.

GUARDIAN: New calls on Starmer to discard Tories’ two-child benefits limit #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/J0mUkaepZl — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 16, 2024

The Daily Mirror leads with Labour’s pledge to create 650,000 jobs for skilled workers, while the i says the party has been accused of watering down its housing reform promises.

I: Labour accused of watering down housing reform pledges #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/8mYaTzKFkn — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 16, 2024

The Financial Times says shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has vowed to break down trade barriers with the EU.

FT UK: Reeves pledges to tear down EU trade barriers in reset for relations #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/krdXbWmnIn — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) June 16, 2024

Metro leads with Gordon Ramsay revealing his injuries from a cycling accident.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 I'M BATTERED AND BRUISED BUT STILL ALIVE 🔴 Gordon Ramsey's cycling nightmare#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/68Fqn6UPfb — Metro (@MetroUK) June 16, 2024

And the Daily Star says one million English football fans will take Monday off work after Sunday’s 1-0 victory over Serbia.