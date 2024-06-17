Train crash kills at least five people in eastern India

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Train crash kills at least five people in eastern India

By Press Association
Onlookers watch as rescuers work after a cargo train rammed into the Kanchanjunga Express, a passenger train, near New Jalpaiguri station West Bengal state, India (Diptendu Dutta/AP)
Onlookers watch as rescuers work after a cargo train rammed into the Kanchanjunga Express, a passenger train, near New Jalpaiguri station West Bengal state, India (Diptendu Dutta/AP)

A cargo train has crashed into a passenger train in India’s eastern state of West Bengal, killing at least five people and injuring several others.

The state’s chief minister Mamata Banerjee said in a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, that a cargo train had collided with the Kanchanjunga Express in the state’s Darjeeling district on Monday.

She said doctors, disaster-response teams and ambulances were engaged in rescue work at the site.

“Action on war-footing initiated,” she said.

Police officer Abhishek Roy, who is at the site, told the New Delhi Television network that five people had died so far and 25 were injured in the collision, which occurred close to the New Jalpaiguri station.

Television channels showed visuals of one train rammed into the end of the other, with one compartment rising vertically in the air.

Swarms of people had gathered at the spot, where rescuers were searching the crash site.

What led to the collision was not immediately clear.

The Kanchanjunga Express is a daily train that connects West Bengal state with other cities in the northeast.

It is often used by tourists who travel to the hill station of Darjeeling, popular at this time of year when several Indian cities are sweltering in the heat.

More than 12 million people ride 14,000 trains across India daily, traveling on 40,000 miles of track.

Despite government efforts to improve rail safety, several hundred accidents happen annually on India’s railways. Most are blamed on human error or outdated signalling equipment.

Last year, a train crash in eastern India killed over 280 people in one of the country’s deadliest rail crashes in decades.