Palestine protesters break in to Kent factory and vandalise city bank office

By Press Association
The protest in Bishopsgate (City of London Police)
The protest in Bishopsgate (City of London Police)

Members of protest group Palestine Action have vandalised a factory in Kent and a Canadian bank’s office in the City of London.

Seven people were arrested after activists filmed themselves breaking into Instro Precision in Sandwich in the early hours of Monday, throwing stock to the ground and smashing computers with a crowbar.

The protesters, wearing orange jumpsuits, were seen in video footage crawling through a smashed window.

Palestine Action said some had used rolls of spikes called stingers to stop vehicles getting into the site while the break-in took place.

A statement from Kent Police said: “Kent Police was called to a report of a protest at Discovery Park, Sandwich shortly before 3.30am on Monday 17 June 2024.

“Officers are currently at the scene and seven people have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary.

“They have been taken into custody and an investigation into the incident is under way.”

Ten people were arrested after the Scotiabank building in Bishopsgate in the City of London was sprayed with red paint and activists blocked doors at around 6am on Monday.

Detective Chief Inspector Paul Doyle said: “We arrived shortly after 6am this morning and arrested 10 protesters linked to Palestine Action.

“Criminal damage of businesses and institutions in the City of London will not be tolerated and will result in police action.”

Palestine Action claims that Scotiabank’s subsidiary asset management fund 1832 Asset Management holds shares in the Israeli arms company Elbit.

It says that Instro Precision is owned by Elbit and produces military-grade electro-optical equipment.

Scotiabank did not want to comment. Instro Precision has been approached for comment.