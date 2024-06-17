Man, 24, seriously injured in Aberavon dog attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man, 24, seriously injured in Aberavon dog attack

By Press Association
Police are investigating a dog attack (Joe Giddens/PA)
Police are investigating a dog attack (Joe Giddens/PA)

A man has been seriously injured in a dog attack in Aberavon, in South Wales.

The 24-year-old man was given critical care support by medics from an air ambulance before being taken to hospital by road after the incident on Blair Way at about 7am on Monday, the Welsh Ambulance Service said.

The dog, which is understood to be a pitbull/Staffordshire bull terrier cross, was sedated and removed from the scene by police dog units, South Wales Police said.

A spokesman for the force said: “Officers attended Blair Way, Aberavon, at around 7am this morning following a report of an incident involving a man and a dog.”

The spokesman added that a 24-year-old man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“The dog has been sedated and removed from the scene by police dog units,” he said.

“Our investigation is ongoing.”

A Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We were called today at 7.14am to reports of an incident at Nobel Avenue, Port Talbot.

“We sent one emergency ambulance to the scene.

“Advanced critical care support was delivered by the emergency medical retrieval and transfer service in a Wales Air Ambulance charity helicopter.

“One person was taken by road to hospital.”