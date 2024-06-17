Performance coach backs Rory McIlroy to bounce back from Pinehurst pain at Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Performance coach backs Rory McIlroy to bounce back from Pinehurst pain at Open

By Press Association
Rory McIlroy will hope to bounce back from his latest major anguish (Matt York/AP)


Rory McIlroy’s latest major heartbreak can fuel a strong Open challenge next month, according to a leading coach on the mental side of the game.

The Northern Irishman missed two short putts in the closing stages of the US Open at Pinehurst on Sunday to see a first major title in 10 years agonisingly slip away.

McIlory looked set to end his long wait when he moved two strokes clear with five holes to play but costly misses – from two-feet six inches and three-feet nine inches – on the 16th and 18th allowed Bryson DeChambeau to snatch victory.

Rory McIlroy punches the air after holing a birdie during his final round at the US Open
McIlroy had put himself in a superb position after a strong start to his final round at Pinehurst (Matt York/AP)

Six-time major winner Sir Nick Faldo has said that late collapse could “haunt” McIlroy for a long time but performance coach Jon Adler, of ‘Golf is a Mind Game’, believes positive results can come from it.

Adler told the PA news agency: “Obviously he was feeling distraught. It’s going to take a little bit of time to get over because it stings, and when you’ve had an experience of fear – being frightened of missing because it’s such a short putt, you’re supposed to be making it – it’s not nice, especially when it gets the better of you.

“But every golfer has had experiences like that and sometimes you can get a lot of strength from that.

“The fear is almost like a bully. Once you’ve been punched on the nose the next time you’re not quite as scared. You’re like, ‘Well, I’ve had the worst. I’ve dealt with the worst that can happen to me’.

“I heard Faldo saying he’s going to be wrecked forever from this but I’m not so sure. I certainly hope not.

“I remember when Rory crashed and burned at the Masters years ago, when he was young. He won the next major after that.

“From adversity often comes a new strength. It’s from the setbacks that often the great players emerge and I think Rory’s shown he’s got that in his locker, and he’s obviously got the talent and skill.

“It’s going to be a bitter pill for him to swallow for a while but he’s shown he can bounce back before. I’d have a little bet on him for the Open.”

McIlroy’s final chance to add a fifth major to his tally this year will come at Troon from July 18-21.

Adler said: “It’s all about being able to let go when you really need to and trust yourself and clear your mind, and see it as an opportunity as opposed to something you might regret.

“That little putt was an opportunity for Rory and unfortunately it got away.

“But I’m sure, if you take it in context, he’ll bounce back. I really do think he will.”