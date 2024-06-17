Israel says UN yet to ‘take full advantage’ of new aid route into Gaza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Israel says UN yet to ‘take full advantage’ of new aid route into Gaza

By Press Association
Palestinians collect food aid ahead of the upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip (Jehad Alshrafi/AP)
Israel has said the United Nations, the main aid provider in war-ravaged Gaza, is yet to “take full advantage” of a new route meant to ease the flow of aid into the enclave.

On Sunday, the military announced a “tactical pause” in daytime fighting along roads leading from a main goods crossing to a north-south highway.

The route is meant to help address a backlog of aid waiting for pickup on the Gaza side of the crossing.

Palestinians displaced by the Israeli air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a makeshift tent camp Khan Younis, Gaza
“We have not seen the UN take full advantage of this step,” said Shimon Freedman, a spokesman for COGAT, an Israeli defence body that oversees aid distribution in Gaza.

Mr Freedman was speaking at a briefing for reporters at the Kerem Shalom crossing.

Jens Laerke, spokesman for the UN humanitarian office, said workers on the ground were unable to use the route on Sunday, blaming a breakdown in law and order in the territory.

At the Israeli briefing, officials did not say how many trucks had made use of the route.

Mr Freedman said the route would have military presence and Israeli military spokeman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said Israel would “make sure the road is safe”.

Israeli authorities have continually said the lack of aid reaching desperate Palestinians in Gaza is due to the failure of the UN to distribute supplies within the war-stricken territory.

Meanwhile, the UN has blamed Israel for enforcing unnecessary and drawn-out inspection procedures at the crossing, and said that fighting in Gaza, along with violence and truck looting, has hampered their distribution efforts.

Freedman said there were more than 1,000 trucks on the Gaza side of the crossing waiting to be picked up for delivery.

Palestinians displaced by the Israeli air and ground offensive on the Gaza Strip offer Eid al-Adha prayers at a makeshift tent camp Khan Younis, Gaza
Meanwhile, Israel’s Defence Ministry said on Monday that the country made record sales last year in defence exports.

The Ministry said the country made 13 billion dollars in sales in 2023, a period that includes the Hamas attack against Israel on October 7 and the first three months of the war it sparked.

With the war now stretching into its ninth month and with no end in sight, the figure may not entirely reflect the impact of the war on Israel’s ability to sell defence products to foreign countries.

Israel has faced mounting global isolation over its conduct during the war in Gaza.

On Monday, a major defence and security industry show outside Paris said a French court has banned Israeli exhibitors from participating, following a government decision on the matter.

The ministry said a third of the exports were missile, rocket and air defence systems.

They also included radar, weapon launchers and cyber systems, among others.

Nearly half of exports went to Asia and the Pacific region, while 35% went to Europe, the ministry said, adding that 3% of exports went to Arab countries that normalised ties with Israel over recent years.